Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the first week of 2018. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Street performers dance on Tverskaya Street during a festival marking the New Year and Christmas in central Moscow on January 2. (AFP/Mladen Antonov)
An aerial view shows a man walking along the Yenisei River covered with thin ice, with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius, outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. (Reuters/Ilya Naymushin)
A man runs into the sea as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 1. (Reuters/Lucas Landau)
An Orthodox priest holds a picture showing slain Ukrainian lawyer Iryna Nozdrovska as he together with another few hundred activists rally outside the Kyiv police headquarters on January 2. (AFP/Serhey Supinskiy)
&nbsp;Fire Department of New York firemen work at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York, on January 2. (Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)
Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties hold flares as they take part in a rally to mark the 109th anniversary of the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), in Kyiv, on January 1. (Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)
