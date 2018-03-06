Accessibility links
March 06, 2018 12:13 GMT
Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the tenth week of 2018. For more photo galleries, see our
Picture This archive
.
1
Men feed crows on the banks of Rawal Lake in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Reuters/Faisal Mahmood)
2
A delegate in traditional dress attends a news conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on March 6. (Reuters/Thomas Peter)
3
A Red Crescent truck, part of a humanitarian aid convoy, is seen through a hole in glass as it drives toward eastern Ghouta in Syria on March 5. (epa-EFE/Youssef Badawi)
4
Afghan children buy ice cream in Kabul. (Reuters/Mohammad Ismail)
5
The sun sets as people play on a frozen pond and walk along the paths of a park in Berlin. (AFP/Odd Anderson)
6
An Afghan boy jumps off the turret of a Soviet tank on a hilltop on the the outskirts of Kabul. (AP/Rahmat Gul)
7
A woman stands next to Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, which is shrouded in fog. (epa-EFE/Jerome Favre)
8
Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at an impounded-vehicle facility in Honduras. (Reuters/Jorge Cabrera)
9
Demonstrators holding placards and Czech flags rally to protest in Prague against a communist-era riot officer being voted head of the parliament's police-oversight committee. (AFP/Michal Cizek)
10
A woman sits on a pier to watch the Northern Lights (aurora borealis) on the Lofoten Islands in northern Norway. (AFP/Olivier Morin)
11
People use traditional iceboats on a frozen lagoon near Ahrenshoop in northern Germany. (AFP/dpa/Jens Buttner)
12
A Nenets woman competes in a reindeer race, marking the annual Reindeer Herder's Day on March 4 in the northern Russian city of Nadym. (AFP/Sergei Gapon)
