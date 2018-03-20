Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Picture This: RFE/RL's Gallery Archive

Top Shots

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 12th week of 2018. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Supporters of Russian far-left organizations and movements attend a postelection protest rally in Moscow on March 19. (AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)
1 Supporters of Russian far-left organizations and movements attend a postelection protest rally in Moscow on March 19. (AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)
Afghan workers prepare to search for land mines in Kandahar. (EPA-EFE/Muhammad Sadiq)
2 Afghan workers prepare to search for land mines in Kandahar. (EPA-EFE/Muhammad Sadiq)
A man carries children&#39;s colored plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi. (Reuters/Cathal McNaughton)
3 A man carries children's colored plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi. (Reuters/Cathal McNaughton)
Voters wait in line to vote at a polling station inside the Kazansky railway terminal during Russia&#39;s presidential election in Moscow on March 18. (AFP/Mladen Antonov)
4 Voters wait in line to vote at a polling station inside the Kazansky railway terminal during Russia's presidential election in Moscow on March 18. (AFP/Mladen Antonov)
The shoes of a figure depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin are photographed surrounded by soldier figurines in front of the Russian Embassy, as right-wing activists attempt to block access for Russian citizens who live in Ukraine to vote on March 18.&nbsp;(AP/Efrem Lukatsky)
5 The shoes of a figure depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin are photographed surrounded by soldier figurines in front of the Russian Embassy, as right-wing activists attempt to block access for Russian citizens who live in Ukraine to vote on March 18. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)
Security personnel escort the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft for the next International Space Station crew as it is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 19. (Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov)
6 Security personnel escort the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft for the next International Space Station crew as it is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 19. (Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov)
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels loot shops after seizing control of the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin from the Kurdish People&#39;s Protection Units (YPG) on March 18. (AFP/Bulent Kilic)
7 Turkish-backed Syrian rebels loot shops after seizing control of the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) on March 18. (AFP/Bulent Kilic)
A family walks in a park amid trees and flower blossoms with the arrival of spring in Islamabad, Pakistan.&nbsp;&nbsp;(AP/Anjum Naveed)
8 A family walks in a park amid trees and flower blossoms with the arrival of spring in Islamabad, Pakistan.  (AP/Anjum Naveed)

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG