Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 23rd week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Gulls fly over garbage at the Ecores waste-processing plant on World Environment Day, on the outskirts of Minsk on June 5. (Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko)
A participant is covered in colored powder during Kyiv&#39;s annual Color Run on June 4. (Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)
Pakistani youths cool off in a river as temperatures reached around 43 degrees Celsius on the outskirts of Islamabad on June 5. (AFP/Aamir Qureshi)
Believers in Kyiv attend a funeral ceremony for Lubomyr Husar, the ex-head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, who died late last month. (AFP/Sergei Supinsky)
