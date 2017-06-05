Gulls fly over garbage at the Ecores waste-processing plant on World Environment Day, on the outskirts of Minsk on June 5. (Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko)
A participant is covered in colored powder during Kyiv's annual Color Run on June 4. (Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)
Pakistani youths cool off in a river as temperatures reached around 43 degrees Celsius on the outskirts of Islamabad on June 5. (AFP/Aamir Qureshi)
Believers in Kyiv attend a funeral ceremony for Lubomyr Husar, the ex-head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, who died late last month. (AFP/Sergei Supinsky)