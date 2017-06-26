Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 26th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Activists campaigning for a better legal treatment of drug offenders take part in a performance to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture in Kyiv on June 26. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)
A dancer of the Kremlin Ballet theater warms up before an overnight performance, staged to coincide with the ongoing FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, at Novoslobodskaya subway station in Moscow, on June 26. (Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin)
A plainclothes police officer kicks a member of a group of LGBT rights activist as Turkish police prevent them from going ahead with a gay-pride annual parade in Istanbul on June 25. (AFP/Bulent Kilic)
Muslims gather to offer prayers during celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the central mosque in Moscow on June 25. (AFP/Vasily Maksimov)
An Afghan boy looks through the scope of a toy gun as other children ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, on June 25. (Reuters/Omar Sobhani)