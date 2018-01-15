Accessibility links

Picture This: RFE/RL's Gallery Archive

Top Shots

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the third week of 2018. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
People wearing disguises take part in the annual carnival in the village of Vevcani in southwestern Macedonia. (AFP/Robert Atanasovski)
A woman walks past a wall pock-marked with bullet holes opposite the Nariman House cultural and religious center of the ultraorthodox Jewish Chabad-Lubavitch movement in Mumbai, India, on January 15. (AFP/Indranil Mukherjee)
A man sells traditional grilled food at a shop in Kabul, Afghanistan. (epa-EFE/Hedayatullah Amid)
