Breaking News
Photo Galleries
Top Shots: The Week's Best Photojournalism
July 29, 2019 19:52 GMT
Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 31st week of 2019. For more photo galleries, see our
photo gallery archive
.
1
A man tries to catch locusts while standing on a rooftop as they swarm over the Huthi rebel-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on July 28. (AFP/MOhammed Huwais)
2
Pakistani boys play in a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Karachi. (AP/Fareed Khan)
3
An Afghan man looks out from a damaged building after a bomb attack in Kabul on July 28. (Reuters/Mohammad Ismail)
