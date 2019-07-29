Accessibility links

Top Shots: The Week's Best Photojournalism

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 31st week of 2019. For more photo galleries, see our photo gallery archive.
1 A man tries to catch locusts while standing on a rooftop as they swarm over the Huthi rebel-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on July 28. (AFP/MOhammed Huwais)
2 Pakistani boys play in a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Karachi. (AP/Fareed Khan)
3 An Afghan man looks out from a damaged building after a bomb attack in Kabul on July 28. (Reuters/Mohammad Ismail)

