Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 31st week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
A woman holds an umbrella while using her mobile phone as a lightning storm rolls into Prague, in the Czech Republic. (epa/Martin Divisek)
A couple enjoys the view at Serebryano-Vinogradnii Lake in Moscow on July 30. (AFP/Mladen Antonov)
Flames erupt as clashes break out during civil unrest in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 30. (Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
A dog plays in a pool with colored balls during the Freaky Summer Party 2017 city festival in Minsk, Belarus, on July 30. (epa/Tatyana Zenkovich)
