Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 33rd week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
A lightning bolt is seen striking a Stalin-era skyscraper during a storm over Moscow on August 14. (AFP/Mladen Antonov)
Two men and a dog on a motorbike flee a wildfire burning near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, on August 14. (Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)
Pakistan Air Force jets perform during the Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad on August 14. (epa/S. Shahzad)
A Pakistani resident drives his car decorated with national flags to mark the country&#39;s Independence Day in Peshawar on August 14. (AFP/Abdul Majeed)
Afghan shopkeeper Naeem, 32, sorts brooms in his shop as he waits for customers on the outskirts of the northern city of Mazar-e Sharif. (AFP/Farshad Usyan)
