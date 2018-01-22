Ukrainians carry national flags on a bridge while forming a human chain across the Dnipro River during celebrations for Unity Day in Kyiv on January 22. (epa-EFE/Sergey Dolzhenko)
Tennis player Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 22. (Reuters/Issei Kato)
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman takes a dip as he marks Orthodox Epiphany at the New Jerusalem Monastery in the town of Istra outside Moscow on January 21. (TASS/Sergei Bobylev)
A man tries to escape from a balcony at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in the Afghan capital on January 21. (Reuters/Omar Sobhani)