Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 42nd week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
1
A woman picks marigold flowers in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar)
2
A hot-air balloon flies during a balloon festival in honor of the 2,799th anniversary of the Armenian capital, Yerevan, as Mt. Ararat is seen in the background. Fourteen balloon teams from Russia, Armenia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria took part in the festival. (AFP/Karen Minasian)
3
Afghan schoolgirls attend class in Herat. According to a report released by Human Rights Watch on October 17, Afghan government and international donor efforts since 2001 to educate girls have significantly faltered in recent years. (epa-EFE/Jalil Rezayee)
4
Rojda Felat, a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander, waves her group's flag at the iconic Al-Naim Square in Raqqa on October 17. U.S.-backed forces said they had taken full control of Raqqa from the Islamic State extremist group. (AFP/Bulent Kilic)
5
Waves crash over a lighthouse as Ophelia, a former Atlantic hurricane, passes Porthcawl, Wales, on October 16. (Reuters/Rebecca Naden)
6
Men herd cattle during a forest fire in Vieira de Leiria, Marinha Grande, Portugal, on October 16. At least 27 people have been killed in the wave of wildfires. (epa-EFE/Ricardo Graca)
7
A Ukrainian serviceman exercises using a 35-kilogram barbell made from a 120mm mortar shell, not far from the front line in the village of Vodyane in the Donetsk region. (epa-EFE/Sergei Vaganov)
8
Protesters carry an injured man following clashes with police during a rally of the Ukrainian opposition in front of parliament in Kyiv on October 17. Mikheil Saakashvili, the former governor of the Odesa region, told the rally that President Petro Poroshenko needed to make anticorruption reforms or leave power if Ukrainians were to see change in their country. (AFP/Sergei Supinsky)
9
Ushers pose for photos in Tiananmen Square during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. (Reuters/Ahmad Masood)
10
A woman cries after being rescued by fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces after Raqqa was liberated from Islamic State militants on October 17. (Reuters/Erik De Castro)
11
Attendants prepare tea inside the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. (Reuters/Jason Lee)
12
An Iraqi boy drags a Kurdish flag as Iraqi forces advance towards the center of Kirkuk during an operation against Kurdish fighters on October 16. (AFP/Ahmad al-Rubaye)
13
Supporters of the ruling Social Democratic Union wave a Macedonian flag during victory celebrations for the local elections in Skopje on October 16. (Reuters/Ognen Teofilovski)
14
Members of the Iraqi security forces enter Kirkuk in military vehicles on October 16. (Reuters)
15
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by U.S. Special Forces, looks out from a building at the front line in Raqqa on October 16. (AFP/Bulent Kilic)
16
Afghan firefighters attempt to extinguish a burning fuel tanker that was hit by a magnetic bomb on the outskirts of Jalalabad on October 16. (Reuters/Parwiz)
17
Rohingya refugees arrive on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River after crossing the border from Myanmar, in Palang Khali, Bangladesh, on October 16. (Reuters/Jorge Silva)
18
Russian artist Pyotr Pavlensky poses in front of a Banque de France building after setting fire to the window gates as part of a performance in Paris on October 16. (AP/Capucine Henry)
19
Visitors browse an installation of Pakistani-American artist Anila Agha's All The Flowers Are For Me at the Cincinnati Art Museum. (AP/John Minchillo)