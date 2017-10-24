Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 43rd week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
1
Russian Orthodox believers holding portraits of the last tsar, Nicholas II, protest outside the Mariinsky Theater before the premiere of Russian film director Aleksei Uchitel’s movie Matilda in St. Petersburg on October 23. (TASS/Aleksandr Demianchuk)
2
Iranian Kurdish Peshmerga, members of the Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP-Iran), take part in routine military exercise in Koya, 100 kilometers east of Irbil, on October 22. (AFP/Safin Hamed)
3
People clash with Ukrainian riot policemen during a demonstration of opposition supporters in front of the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv on October 22. (AFP/Sergei Supinsky)
4
A man shepherds geese in the village of Krevo, some 100 kilometers northwest from Minsk. (AFP/Sergei Gapon)
5
A girl shoots a gun loaded with blanks at an weapons exhibition during a military show in St. Petersburg. (AP/Dmitry Lovetsky)