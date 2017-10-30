An Afghan woman collects saffron flowers after picking them in a field on the outskirts of Herat. (AFP/Hoshang Hashmi)
A Nepalese worker splashes color offered by devotees, a ritual done on auspicious days, at the Boudhanath Stupa Buddhist pilgrimage site in Kathmandu on October 30. (AP/Niranjan Shrestha)
An internally displaced Afghan boy eats ice cream near his home on the outskirts of Kabul. (AP/Rahmat Gul)
Firefighters stand next to a car damaged by a tree that fell during Storm Herwart in Berlin on October 29. (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)