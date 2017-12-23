Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 51st week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Afghan horsemen compete for the goat during a friendly buzkashi match on the outskirts of Kabul. (AP/Rahmat Gul)
A child looks at carp in tubs at a street sale in downtown Prague. (epa-EFE/Martin Divisek)
A girl pauses during a Christmas show for children of Romanian military families in Bucharest on December 21. (AP/Vadim Ghirda)
Rohingya refugee sisters Nur Kaida (right) and Ruhana hug each other at their shelter at the Palongkhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Reuters/Marko Djurica)
A woman inspects her damaged house after it was hit by shelling in the village of Yasinovataya, controlled by pro-Russia rebels, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. (epa-EFE/Aleksandr Ermochenko)
A girl takes a break behind sculptures depicting the Nativity in the center of western Ukrainian city of Lviv. (AFP/Sergei Supinsky)
U.S. Staff Sergeant Jose Luis Sanchez, a retired Marine who lost a leg in Afghanistan, lifts weights during the Games of Heroes competition for disabled servicemen at the Sport Arena in Kyiv. About 50 wounded soldiers and veterans participated in the Games of Heroes, which included weightlifting, rope climbing, and rowing. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)
Under heavy snowfall, a woman passes by a tent camp placed by supporters of the Movement of New Forces, the political party led by Mikheil Saakashvili, in front of the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit inside a classroom before participating in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India. (Reuters/Ajay Verma)
A survivor dangles from a windowsill as he waits for rescue from a burning building in Jecheon, South Korea, on December 21. (Reuters)
A squirrel interacts with pedestrians in a park in Moscow. (Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)
A Palestinian protester dressed as Santa Claus waves a Palestinian flag during clashes following protests against U.S. President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. (epa-EFE/Mohammed Saber)
Iranian women wearing face masks wait at a bus stop as winter's heavy pollution hits new highs in the capital Tehran. (AFP/Atta Kenare)
A whirling dervish performs during a ceremony marking the 744th anniversary of the death of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, the father of Sufism, in Konya, Turkey, on December 19.
Nikolai Vasilyev, 64, dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, water-skis along the Yenisei River outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. (Reuters/Ilya Naymushin)
A worker pulls a cart filled with Jinhua ham at a processing facility in China's Zhejiang Province. (Reuters/William Hong)
A girl rests on a moon-shaped structure as she plays among Christmas and New Year's decorations in the center of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. (AFP/Sergei Supinsky)
A man holds European and Romanian flags during a protest outside government headquarters in Bucharest against planned changes to the Romania's legal system. (AFP/Daniel Mihailescu)
Workers remove snow during a heavy snowfall in Kyiv on December 18. (Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul (Reuters/Mohammad Ismail)
Iraqi Kurdish horsemen ride carrying Kurdish flags celebrating their flag day in the northern city of Irbil on December 17. (AFP/Safin Hamed)