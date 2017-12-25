Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the 52nd week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
Berliners enjoy a traditional Christmas swim in Orankesee Lake on December 25. (Reuters/Hannibal Hanshke)
Catholics pray during a Christmas service at a church in the village of Soly, some 140 kilometers northwest of Minsk, Belarus. (AFP/Sergei Gapon)
Emergency workers attend the scene of a deadly bus crash that occurred on December 25 after the vehicle careered off a road and onto steps leading into an underground passageway in the Russian capital, Moscow. (TASS/Mikhail Pochuyev)
Pope Francis addresses a huge crowd in the Vatican during his annual Christmas speech on December 25. (AFP)