Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's coverage area and beyond for the sixth week of 2018. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
1
"Starman" sits in SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's cherry red Tesla roadster after the Falcon Heavy rocket delivered it into orbit around the Earth on February 6. Screams and cheers erupted at Cape Canaveral, Florida, as the massive rocket fired its 27 engines and rumbled into the blue sky over the same NASA launchpad that served as a base for the U.S. missions to the moon four decades ago. (AFP/SpaceX)
2
A Palestinian couple waits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Egyptian authorities reopened the Rafah crossing for three days for humanitarian cases, as well as for students enrolled at Egyptian universities and Gazans with jobs abroad. (epa-EFE/Mohammed Saber)
3
An athlete in action during men's mogul freestyle training before the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (epa-EFE/Sergei Ilnitsky)
4
Debutants perform during a dress rehearsal for the traditional 62nd Vienna Opera Ball at the Vienna State Opera in Vienna. (epa-EFE/Lisi Niesner)
5
Rescue workers block off the area outside a building which tilted to one side after its foundation collapsed during a strong earthquake in the Taiwanese city of Hualien. (AFP/Paul Yang)
6
A Kashmiri woman carries a utensil on her head as she walks on the banks of Dal Lake at sunset in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on February 7. (epa-EFE/Farooq Khan)
7
North Korean men look out from a window on board a ferry boat. (Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)
8
Husky dogs pull a rig during a practice session for the Karadag Sled Dog Rally on the frozen Mana River near Krasnoyarsk in Siberia. (Reuters/Ilya Naymushin)
9
Fishermen carry a net as they go about their work in the Arabian Sea in Karachi, Pakistan. (epa-EFA/Rehan Khan)
10
Workers stack bricks on a cart to take them to a warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)
11
A woman sits on a bench as she poses for a picture during a snowfall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on February 6. (Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov)
12
Kyrgyz riders play the traditional Central Asian sport of Kok-boru, know also as Buzkashi or Ulak Tartis ("goat grabbing"), near the village of Besh-Kungey, some 20 kilometers from Bishkek. (AFP/Vyacheslav Oseledko)
13
A woman walks through Moscow's Botanical Garden during heavy snowfall on February 4. (AFP/Maxim Marmur)
14
A man removes stalks from red chili peppers at a farm in the village of Shertha on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. (Reuters/Amit Dave)
15
A nun shovels snowl in front of the gate of the Bogoslovsky nunnery in the village of Bogoslovo in the Vladimir region, some 190 kilometers outside Moscow, on February 4. (AFP/Konstantin Chalabov)
16
A fighter for the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army sits in the street in the eastern suburbs of Al Bab. (Reuters/Khalil Ashawi)
17
SYRIA -- A man holds a child after an airstrike in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 7, 2018
18
TAIWAN EARTHQUAKE -- Rescue services search for people in a damaged building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, 07 February 2018, after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Hualien on the night of 06 February 2018. Media reports said several buildings were damaged and