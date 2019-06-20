Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Pilot Killed In Crop-Dusting Plane Crash Near Kazakh Capital

Kazakh authorities said the Russian-made AN-2 plane crashed near a village about 70 kilometers ast of the capital, Nur-Sultan. (file photo)

NUR-SULTAN -- A single-engine biplane aircraft crashed while crop-dusting in northern Kazakhstan, killing the pilot and injuring two others.

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said the Russian-made AN-2 plane crashed on June 20 near the village of Rodina, about 70 kilometers (42 miles) east of the Central Asian nation's capital, Nur-Sultan.

According to the ministry, the injured were taken to hospital for treatment and an investigation has been launched into the deadly accident.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Azattyq has been an important source of information for people in Kazakhstan for decades. Radio Azattyq reports on compelling stories in both Kazakh and Russian and provides a platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of ideas."

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG