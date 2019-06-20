Pilot Killed In Crop-Dusting Plane Crash Near Kazakh Capital

NUR-SULTAN -- A single-engine biplane aircraft crashed while crop-dusting in northern Kazakhstan, killing the pilot and injuring two others.



Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry said the Russian-made AN-2 plane crashed on June 20 near the village of Rodina, about 70 kilometers (42 miles) east of the Central Asian nation's capital, Nur-Sultan.



According to the ministry, the injured were taken to hospital for treatment and an investigation has been launched into the deadly accident.