Pilot Killed In Helicopter Crash In Almaty

A helicopter has crashed in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, killing a pilot, officials say.

The Eurocopter EC-130 chopper fell on the yard of the Alatau spa complex on January 17, said a spokesman for the Kazakh Emergency Situations Agency.

The helicopter belonged to the Sky Service private company, and was on its way from Almaty's Boraldai district to the Big Almaty Lake, which is located some 30 kilometers south of the city, spokesman Nursultan Nurakhmetov said.

The Civil Aviation Committee said the only person on board the aircraft, the 50-year-old pilot Valentin Shitov, died of his injuries during his transfer to hospital.

Based on reporting by Tengrinews, KazTAG, and Kazinform