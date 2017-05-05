The Power Vertical Podcast: Dissent, Repression, And Vigilantism

Vigilante chemical attacks against Kremlin critics.

Teachers berating -- and even threatening -- students for supporting the opposition.

Online video smear campaigns against opposition leaders.

And Vladimir Putin's regime is shocked -- shocked! --and has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. Nudge, nudge, wink, wink.

Don't look now, but the Kremlin's campaign against the opposition appears to have gone hybrid.

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we look at the rising protest mood in Russia and the degree to which vigilante attacks on opposition leaders like Aleksei Navalny are sanctioned by the regime.

Joining me is co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, and author of the blog In Moscow's Shadows; and journalist and playwright Natalia Antonova, an associate editor at OpenDemocracy-Russia.

