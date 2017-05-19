Podcast: Putin's Perpetual War

From the hacking to the disinformation to the political interference to the active measures, it's become fairly commonplace to assume that Vladimir Putin's Kremlin is waging a nonkinetic political war on the West.

And from Europe to North America, it's pretty much conventional wisdom that Russia is supporting extremist forces and promoting so-called traditional values to drive a wedge into Western societies.

But what are the aims of this political war? Is it simply tactical? Is it just an effort to weaken the West's resolve?

Or is the goal broader? Does Putin's political war on the West actually represent a full-blown civilizational challenge?

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, I have a conversation with co-host Mark Galeotti about the goals and scope of the Kremlin's assault on the West -- and how the West can respond.

Listen to or download the podcast above or subscribe to The Power Vertical Podcast on iTunes.