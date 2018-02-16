The Power Vertical Podcast: Russia's Hunger Games

We pretty much know what will happen on March 18. The real suspense is what happens next.

And a big clue about how Vladimir Putin will govern in his fourth term will be revealed by what he does with the security services after the election.

Russian media has been filled with speculation and leaks about how the Kremlin leader is planning a major shake-up of his siloviki.

So what can we expect? Where is the Russian security state going?

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we look at what is reportedly on the table and what it means.

Joining me is co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, head of its Center for European Security, and author of the forthcoming book Vory: Russia's Super Mafia.

