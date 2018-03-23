We witnessed something last weekend.

It may not have been an election, at least in the way we understand that word.

But we seem to have witnessed a watershed moment.

Because March 18 appears to have been about more than going through the motions of securing a fourth term for Vladimir Putin.

It appears to mark the end of an era in which Russia went through the tedious motions of pretending it is a democracy -- managed, sovereign, or otherwise -- and the dawn of something else.

So, what happens next?

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we look at the fallout from Putin's reelection in Russia and beyond.

Joining from Moscow will be co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague and author of the book Vory: Russia's Super Mafia.

