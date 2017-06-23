Accessibility links

The Power Vertical

Podcast: The Empire's New Clothes

  • Brian Whitmore

It's hard to say goodbye to an empire.

It's traumatic to part with former colonial possessions.

It's difficult to view former vassals as sovereign and co-equal neighbors.

A quarter of a century after the Soviet Union collapsed, large and stable majorities of Russians believe that Moscow still has a legitimate claim on the territory of its neighbors.

Is this just a case of prolonged post-imperial stress disorder that will pass with time?

Or is it a more chronic condition that will leave Russia's neighbors in a constant state of peril?

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we'll look at the implications of a new Pew Research Center poll in which 60 percent of Russians say Moscow has a legitimate claim to the territory of Russia's neighbors.

Joining me will be co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, and author of the blog In Moscow's Shadows; and journalist Anna Arutunyan, author of the book The Putin Mystique: Inside Russia's Power Cult.

Also on the podcast, Mark, Anna, and I will discuss what the new Pew poll shows about Vladimir Putin's public support.

Enjoy...

The Power Vertical Podcast: The Empire's New Clothes
About This Blog

The Power Vertical
The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore.

