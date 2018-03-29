Podcast: The Farewell Vertical
We got started following the castling in the autumn of 2011.
We picked up some steam with the Bolotnaya protests.
And for nearly seven years, we have tried to make sense of things like the Pussy Riot case, the rise of Aleksei Navalny, the Russian annexation of Crimea and intervention in the Donbas, and Vladimir Putin's hybrid war on the West.
It's been a wild ride and it has never been dull.
And in the farewell Power Vertical Podcast for RFE/RL, we take a look back and talk about what we've learned.
Joining me, as ever, is longtime co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague and author of the book The Vory: Russia's Super Mafia.
Enjoy...
Listen or subscribe to The Power Vertical Podcast on iTunes.
About This Blog
The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today. Check out The Power Vertical Facebook page or Follow @PowerVertical