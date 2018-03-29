Podcast: The Farewell Vertical

We got started following the castling in the autumn of 2011.

We picked up some steam with the Bolotnaya protests.

And for nearly seven years, we have tried to make sense of things like the Pussy Riot case, the rise of Aleksei Navalny, the Russian annexation of Crimea and intervention in the Donbas, and Vladimir Putin's hybrid war on the West.

It's been a wild ride and it has never been dull.

And in the farewell Power Vertical Podcast for RFE/RL, we take a look back and talk about what we've learned.

Joining me, as ever, is longtime co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague and author of the book The Vory: Russia's Super Mafia.

Enjoy...

