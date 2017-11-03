Podcast: The First Colored Revolution

They won't be talkin' bout a revolution.

They won't be saying they want a revolution.

And the revolution will not televised -- or even be commemorated.

A century ago next week, the world witnessed its first colored revolution. Its color was red, it happened in Vladimir Putin's hometown, and Russia would rather not talk about it.

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we look at the Kremlin's evasive approach to the centenary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.

Joining me will be co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, head of its center for European Security, and author of the forthcoming book The Vory: Russia's Super Mafia, which will be published next year.; and journalist Anna Arutunyan, author of the book The Putin Mystique.

Also on the Podcast, Mark, Anna, and I will discuss Putin's remarks this week at a new memorial to victims of Stalinist repressions.

Enjoy...

Listen to or download the podcast above or subscribe to The Power Vertical Podcast on iTunes.

NOTE TO POWER VERTICALISTAS: I will be travelling next week to participate in the Warsaw Security Forum and a series of other public-speaking engagements. No Power Vertical products will appear from Monday, November 6, to Friday, November 10. The regular schedule resumes on Monday, November 13.