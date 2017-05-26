Podcast: The Not-So-Velvet Divorce

Bans on Russian social networks and search engines. Proposed restrictions on the Moscow Patriarchate. And a potential visa regime for Russian citizens.

Step by step, bit by bit, law by law, the authorities in Kyiv are severing the ties that bind Ukraine to Russia.

On this week's Power Vertical Podcast, we look at what appears to be adding up to a not-so-velvet divorce -- and where it may be leading.

Joining me is co-host Mark Galeotti, a senior researcher at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, head of its Center for European Security, and a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations; and Natalia Churikova, managing editor of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and host of the program European Connect.

Enjoy...

