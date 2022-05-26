Accessibility links

U.S.-Led Drills In Poland Demonstrate Commitment To NATO Allies 'Iron Clad'

Thousands of U.S., Polish, and French soldiers are taking part in military exercises called Defender Europe 2022 at a military range near Orzysz, Poland. These images from May 24 show air and land forces practicing what the U.S. Army says are defensive operations aimed at demonstrating Washington's commitment to its NATO allies.

The exercises come amid tensions with Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which is nearing its 100th day. Poland borders Ukraine and has taken in thousands of refugees fleeing the fighting.

1 A Polish Leopard 2PL tank opens fire. The U.S. Army says the drills include more than 3,400 U.S. and 5,000 service members from 11 nations.
2 Smoke is seen on the firing range near Orzysz, Poland. The exercises are being held in nine countries. 
3 A Polish Mi-24 helicopter takes part in the military exercises.
4 An official statement says the drills are also aimed at improving readiness for operating in a "complex, multinational" environment.
5 Polish soldiers from the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade rappel down from an Mi-8 helicopter.
Safely on the ground, the Polish soldiers take up positions.
7 Safely on the ground, the Polish soldiers take up positions.
8 A Polish Mi-8 helicopter.
9 Polish, American, and French soldiers stand near their armored vehicles. The U.S. Army said this phase of the drills would demonstrate "an ability to maintain a deterrent posture in northern Europe."
