U.S.-Led Drills In Poland Demonstrate Commitment To NATO Allies 'Iron Clad'

Thousands of U.S., Polish, and French soldiers are taking part in military exercises called Defender Europe 2022 at a military range near Orzysz, Poland. These images from May 24 show air and land forces practicing what the U.S. Army says are defensive operations aimed at demonstrating Washington's commitment to its NATO allies.

The exercises come amid tensions with Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which is nearing its 100th day. Poland borders Ukraine and has taken in thousands of refugees fleeing the fighting.