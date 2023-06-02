Polish President Backpedals On Law On Undue Russian Influence

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on June 2 he would propose amendments to a law on undue Russian influence he signed this week, reacting to criticism that it could result in banning opposition politicians from public office. Duda signed earlier this week into law the bill proposed by the ruling party to let a panel investigate whether opposition parties allowed Poland to be unduly influenced by Russia. The law drew criticism from lawyers and opposition politicians, as well as the U.S. State Department and European Commission, which expressed concerns that it could effectively ban individuals from holding public office without proper judicial review. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.