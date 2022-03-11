Accessibility links

Corpses In The Street: Mariupol Is Being Devastated By Relentless Russian Attacks

Ukraine's southeastern port city of Mariupol is surrounded by Russian forces, cut off from the rest of Ukraine, and devastated daily by artillery barrages and air strikes. Residential buildings have been reduced to rubble and the bodies of civilians lay strewn in the streets of strategic port on the Sea of Azov. With food supplies dwindling, aid supplies cannot get through and residents cannot safely escape.

On March 9, an apparent Russian strike on a maternity hospital devastated the building and killed at least three people, including a child. A local resident, Inna Lapina, shared photos of the devastation shot on March 9-10 with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.
Buildings in Mariupol have been gutted by Russian strikes and the fires they cause.
Destruction of a residential district after shelling in Mariupol. The blockaded city has been hit by shelling and air strikes for more than a week. Mariupol has no electricity, gas, food, or water.&nbsp;
Dead civilians on the ground next to a destroyed building in Mariupol. Mariupol&#39;s deputy mayor, Sergei Orlov, said on March 9 that around 1,200 civilians have died in the city since the Russian invasion began on February 24.
Dead civilians on the ground next to a destroyed building in Mariupol. Mariupol's deputy mayor, Sergei Orlov, said on March 9 that around 1,200 civilians have died in the city since the Russian invasion began on February 24.
A corpse covered with a blanket lies on a sidewalk in Mariupol.
A corpse covered with a blanket lies on a sidewalk in Mariupol.
RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

