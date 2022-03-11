Corpses In The Street: Mariupol Is Being Devastated By Relentless Russian Attacks

Ukraine's southeastern port city of Mariupol is surrounded by Russian forces, cut off from the rest of Ukraine, and devastated daily by artillery barrages and air strikes. Residential buildings have been reduced to rubble and the bodies of civilians lay strewn in the streets of strategic port on the Sea of Azov. With food supplies dwindling, aid supplies cannot get through and residents cannot safely escape.



On March 9, an apparent Russian strike on a maternity hospital devastated the building and killed at least three people, including a child. A local resident, Inna Lapina, shared photos of the devastation shot on March 9-10 with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.