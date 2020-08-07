Popular Tajik Singer Bahrom Ghafuri Killed In Traffic Accident

DUSHANBE -- Hundreds of fans have come to bid farewell to one of Tajikistan's most popular singers, Bahrom Ghafuri, who was killed in a traffic accident early on August 7.

In accordance with Islamic traditions, Ghafuri was buried before dawn on the same day in a Dushanbe cemetery.

Interior Ministry said that Ghafuri and another person were passengers in a Land Cruiser car that collided with a truck in Dushanbe at around 4 am.

The car's driver and another passenger survived the collision and are currently being treated in hospital.

Ghafuri, 44, started his singing career 20 years ago and had issued 10 albums that became very popular in Tajikistan and neighboring countries.

In 2011 and 2014 he won the prestigious Big Apple Music Award, an annual event held in New York City that honors international music from Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East.