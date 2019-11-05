President's Daughter's Birthday Is Top News In Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's state-run news agency made the birthday of President Shavkat Mirziyoev's daughter its top news story all day on November 4.

The National Information Agency of Uzbekistan (UzA) began its news item with the following: "Saida Mirziyoeva, the elder daughter of President Shavkat Mirziyoev, today celebrates her birthday."

An official biography followed the first paragraph of the story and it remained the top news piece all day on the Russian-language version of the agency's website.

In January, Mirziyoeva was appointed deputy head of a newly established state agency in charge of communications and media regulation within the presidential administration.

The agency has enormous power to control media in the country.

According to her official biography, Mirziyoeva graduated from the University of World Economy and Diplomacy in Tashkent and studied at a law university.

It doesn't contain information whether she worked in any governmental capacity prior to her father becoming president in December 2016.

During the previous presidency of Islam Karimov, the birthday of his two daughters were never mentioned in the state media, including UzA.

Mirziyoeva is among a cohort of offspring of Central Asian leaders who have been given senior posts.

In neighboring Kazakhstan, Darigha Nazarbaeva, the eldest daughter of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, became speaker of the upper chamber of parliament just after her father resigned in March.

According to Reuters, Mirziyoev's second daughter, Shakhnoza, is also a public servant and holds a mid-level post in the Ministry of Preschool Education.

Not much is known about Mirziyoev's son, Alisher, other than that he is much younger than his sisters.

With reporting by Reuters