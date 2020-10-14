President Urges Kyrgyz Parties To Resolve Political Crisis By Legal Means

BISHKEK -- President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has reiterated his call for all Kyrgyz political parties and citizens to abide by the law amid an ongoing political crisis after mass protests ousted the government over contested parliamentary elections.

"Problems must be solved only within the boundaries of the law, not through pressure. I call upon all of you to respect the law," Jeenbekov said in a statement on October 14, before parliament elected Sadyr Japarov as new prime minister in a repeat vote.

On October 13, Jeenbekov rejected a decision by a group of lawmakers to appoint Japarov, a convicted kidnapper released from prison last week in the wake of the mass protests, to the post of prime minister.

Jeenbekov's office said the nomination was rejected because of the lack of a quorum at the group's session at which the decision was made after thousands poured into the streets on October 5, protesting the official election results and throwing the country into chaos.

Members of parliament and other political activists have questioned the legitimacy of the rump parliament session that selected Japarov, which at the time looked like the latest twist in a sometimes violent power struggle in the aftermath of the elections.

Also on October 13, lawmakers elected Kanatbek Isaev as the new speaker of parliament.

In the wake of protests, then-parliament speaker Dastan Jumabekov resigned and a group of lawmakers named Myktybek Abdyldaev as the new parliament chairman.

However, Abdyldaev resigned from the post on October 10 amid statements by some political parties and lawmakers questioning the legitimacy of his appointment.

The U.S. Embassy in Bishkek on October 13 voiced support for “the efforts of President Jeenbekov, political leaders, civil society, and legal scholars to return the political life of the country to a constitutional order" and warned about the threat that organized crime poses to Kyrgyz democracy.

"It is clear that one of the obstacles towards democratic progress is the attempt by organized crime groups to exert influence over politics and elections," the embassy said in a statement, adding that the impact of organized crime "was evident with vote-buying during the October 4 elections, violence and intimidation in Ala-Too Square on October 9, and irregularities in the parliament session on October 10."