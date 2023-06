1 Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, sits inside a military vehicle as a local resident takes a picture with him on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24.



Prigozhin, who sent his fighters to topple the military leaders in Moscow, will leave for Belarus, and a criminal case against him will be dropped as part of a deal to avoid "bloodshed," the Kremlin said on June 24.