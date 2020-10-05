Pro-Government Parties Dominate Kyrgyz Elections; Opposition Rejects Outcome Over 'Irregularities'

Parties close to Kyrgyzstan’s pro-Russia President Sooronbai Jeenbekov secured the most votes in the Central Asian country’s parliamentary elections on October 4, although the opposition rejected the results because of alleged irregularities.

Near-complete preliminary results early on October 5 showed four parties clearing the 7 percent threshold needed to enter the 120-member Jogorku Kenesh, or Supreme Council.

The pro-government Birimdik (Unity), a newly formed party, won 24.5 percent of the vote, followed by Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (My Homeland Kyrgyzstan) at 23.88 percent, and Kyrgyzstan at 8.76 percent.

The three parties are broadly considered pro-government or of having an interest in maintaining the status quo. Both Birimdik and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan have supported deeper integration with the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union and closer security ties with Russia.

Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan was alone among opposition parties in overcoming the threshold with 7.13 percent of the vote. The remaining 12 parties in the race failed to receive the required number of votes.

The turnout in the election was 56.5 percent.

Smaller parties have accused Birimdik, widely considered to be loyal to Jeenbekov, of using administrative resources to promote its candidates, an allegation the party denies.

The president’s brother, Asylbek Jeenbekov, and several high-ranking members of the current parliament were among the party’s candidates.

Mekenim Kyrgyzstan is closely associated with the wealthy and influential Matraimov family.

The clan’s figurehead, Raiymbek Matraimov, a former top customs official, was the target of large protests in November and December 2019, with demonstrators demanding a probe into allegations of corruption and massive outflows of cash from the country.

Shortly after the polls closed on the evening of October 4, opposition parties announced that they would not recognize the results and began protesting in the capital, Bishkek, against what they described as widespread irregularities. Protesters later dispersed, but opposition leaders said more rallies will take place on October 5.

Opposition Ata-Meken party leaders called the vote "the dirtiest elections" in the country's history. Party officials said they had recorded mass irregularities in all polling stations across the country.

Opposition monitors said they noticed minibuses transporting the same groups of people to several polling stations to cast ballots. In some areas, they have reportedly seen people holding lists of candidates to give to voters.

Reforma party leader Klara Sooronkulova said that she was attacked by an unknown man at a polling station in Osh.

"There were no signs of the government, state, or police there," Sooronkulova said, adding that all polling stations in Osh were controlled by “members of criminal groups.”

The Central Election Commission received information about voters being ferried in buses to polling stations, people escorting voters into polling stations, and even people watching them casting their ballots.

"Criminals are putting pressure on our citizens; the state does not allow violation of citizens' rights. The complaints are being investigated," Tynchtykbek Shainazarov, a member of the commission, told RFE/RL at a news conference in Bishkek.

RFE/RL correspondents reported that, in some areas, people waiting outside polling stations on October 4 were marking what appeared to be lists of names and handing envelopes to voters.

In Talas, an RFE/RL correspondent reported that a woman in the voters' queue hit her camera and demanded that she stop filming.

In Osh, two journalists from the independent news outlet Kloop.kg reported that men attacked them, beat their cameraman and took their phones, while police officers there ignored the incident until they were urged to intervene.

Since the early 1990s, Kyrgyzstan has been called an “island of democracy” in Central Asia.

Criticism of Jeenbekov and the Kyrgyz government was heard frequently on the campaign trail and in the many televised debates held on a range of topics, with pro-government and opposition candidates taking part.

Still, like all of the country's election campaigns, this one has had its share of controversies.

The election campaign was also marred by allegations of violence when at least 12 people were hospitalized, and several vehicles set on fire, after a scuffle between supporters of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and Birimdik in southern Osh Province.

On October 1, the Respublika party claimed that one of its activists had been stabbed to death by a supporter of another unspecified political party in the southern district of Uzgen on September 30.

The election came as Kyrgyz authorities warn of a rise in COVID-19 infections, with some regions reimposing restrictions on people’s movements.

Political parties mostly defied warnings by health authorities and held large gatherings with supporters.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service