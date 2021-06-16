Protesters In Kazakhstan Picket Supreme Court For Retrials

NUR-SULTAN -- Dozens of protesters from different parts of Kazakhstan have staged separate, single-person protests in front of the Supreme Court in Nur-Sultan.

They are demanding a meeting with the head of the Supreme Court, Zhaqyp Asanov, to discuss what they say is corruption within Kazakhstan's judicial system.

Starting their overnight protests on June 15, they circumvented the need to obtain advanced permission from authorities by staging separate individual demonstrations.

One protester left a sign on a fence in front of the Supreme Court calling on President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to "root out the rotten judicial system of Kazakhstan."

The demonstrators say they are victims of erroneous court decisions. They said they decided to picket the Supreme Court because they'd failed to find justice through other courts. They are demanding new investigations into their cases and retrials.

There have been similar protests in Nur-Sultan and Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty in recent years.

In February, a group of protesters picketed the presidential palace in Nur-Sultan to highlight what they said were erroneous court rulings against them or their relatives.

Presidential aide Tamara Duisenova met with those demonstrators and promised to create a working group to look into each individual case.

International and local rights activists have said for decades that corruption is a major problem in Kazakhstan.