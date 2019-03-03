Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photojournalist Yannis Behrakis Dead At 58

Yannis Behrakis, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 58.
His death on March 3 was confirmed by his employer, Reuters, where he had worked since 1987.
For 30 years, Athens-born Behrakis covered many of the most tumultuous events around the world, including conflicts in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Chechnya, a huge earthquake in Kashmir, and the Egyptian uprising of 2011.
"My mission is to tell you the story and then you decide what you want to do," he once said in discussing the European migrant crisis. "My mission is to make sure that nobody can say: 'I didn't know'."
His pictures won international awards, including the World Press Photo in 2000 and Photographer of the Year by The Guardian in 2015.
Behrakis led a team of Reuters photographers to the 2016 Pulitzer Prize, covering the refugee crisis.
"His pictures shaped the very way in which we perceived events, from the war in Afghanistan and Sierra Leone to the refugee crisis and the Arab Spring,” Greece's foreign press association said.
In a message posted on Twitter, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi praised Behrakis for highlighting the plight of refugees.
“Mourning photographer @yannisBehrakis, who helped us remember a fact most obvious but frequently forgotten - that fleeing refugees are above all human beings in danger and distress,” Grandi said.