Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photojournalist Yannis Behrakis Dead At 58

Yannis Behrakis, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 58. His death on March 3 was confirmed by his employer, Reuters, where he had worked since 1987.

For 30 years, Athens-born Behrakis covered many of the most tumultuous events around the world, including conflicts in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Chechnya, a huge earthquake in Kashmir, and the Egyptian uprising of 2011.

"My mission is to tell you the story and then you decide what you want to do," he once said in discussing the European migrant crisis. "My mission is to make sure that nobody can say: 'I didn't know'."

His pictures won international awards, including the World Press Photo in 2000 and Photographer of the Year by The Guardian in 2015.