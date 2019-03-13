Punishment For Woman Convicted In Kazakh Olympic Skater's Killing Case Mitigated

A Kazakh court has mitigated the sentence of a woman convicted in a high-profile murder case.

Prominent figure skater Denis Ten, 25, was fatally stabbed in central Almaty in July 2018. Two men, Arman Qudaibergenov and Nuraly Qiyasov, were found guilty of the murder and sentenced to 18 years in prison in January.

A third defendant in the case, Zhanar Tolybaeva, was found guilty of failing to report a crime and handed a four-year prison sentence.

Qudaibergenov and Qiyasov stabbed Ten after he confronted them while they were trying to steal the side-view mirrors of his car. They pleaded guilty to theft but not guilty to premeditated murder, contending that they had not planned to kill the skater.

Tolybaeva pleaded guilty of not reporting the plan to steal Ten's car mirrors.

On March 13, a court of appeals in Almaty ruled that Tolybaeva must be transferred to a colony of minimum security because she gave birth to a boy while in prison. Qudaibergenov and Qiyasov's sentences were upheld by the court.

Minimum security colonies in Kazakhstan, also known as settlement-colonies, are penitentiaries in which convicts live close to a facility where they work and are allowed to move without being guarded, wear regular clothes, receive regular salaries and meet with relatives and friends on a regular basis.

Ten's killing shocked Kazakhs and many fans of the noted figure skater in other countries.

Ten became the first Kazakh figure skater to win an Olympic medal when he earned a bronze at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. He also won medals at the world championships in 2013 and 2015.