Putin Praises Iran's 'Heroic' Fight, Says 'Strategic Relationship' Will Continue

Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced strong support for Tehran in its conflict with the United States and Israel as he greeted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi for talks in St. Petersburg on April 27.

Meeting nearly two months after US and Israeli air strikes on Iran started a war that sent shock waves around the world, both Putin and Araqchi underlined the strength of ties between their countries.

"We see how bravely and heroically the Iranian people are fighting for their independence, for their sovereignty," Putin said after meeting Iran's top diplomat.

He added that he had received a message last week from Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen since being announced as Iran's new supreme leader on March 8 following the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an air strike on February 28.

Putin said he was sending back "sincerest words of gratitude" and that Russia "intended to continue our strategic relationship."

Araqchi also pledged to continue the "strategic partnership" with Moscow.

"They have always supported us," he said.

Worry In Washington

The mutual warm words will not go unnoticed in Washington, where US President Donald Trump is due to meet with top national-security officials later on April 27 to discuss the ongoing stalemate in discussions with Iran, according to US media reports.

The rapid evolution of Russia-Iran ties, including reports that Russia has provided Iran with military intelligence during the current conflict, has also drawn attention in the US Congress.

At a recent hearing of the Helsinki Committee, Congressman Joe Wilson, a Republican from South Carolina, was one of many speakers who warned of a broader geopolitical struggle against Moscow and Tehran.

"The United States is not confronting just Iran, but a broader Russia-Iran axis," Wilson declared, arguing the two nations were working together on weapons transfers, intelligence sharing, and sanctions-evasion tactics to challenge American global leadership.

Araqchi's trip to Moscow is about shoring up the relationship as Iran continues to resist US demands at the negotiating table.

But exiled Iranian political analyst Amir Chahaki told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that Putin may also have an interest in nudging Iran toward making some concessions, particularly regarding its nuclear program.

"For Russia, the survival of the Islamic republic -- and avoiding a surprise like Syria -- is vital," he said.

The Nuclear Issue

One of several key stumbling blocks in the US-Iran diplomatic deadlock is the fate of some 450 kilograms of highly enriched uranium that Iran reportedly holds.

"The nuclear issue, specifically the 450 kilograms and the enrichment, remains the central axis. If Russia can, through engagement with Trump and Tehran -- either with Mojtaba Khamenei or any other group -- resolve the issue by having Iran dilute some of it or transfer the remainder to Russia in a way that is accepted, that would be a major favor from Putin to Trump," Chahaki said.

In return, the Berlin-based analyst said, Putin might seek to persuade the United States to make "partial concessions, such as allowing some enrichment under stricter limits, perhaps after 10 years. These possibilities are now on the table for Putin."

In St. Petersburg, Putin also dangled the prospect of Russia acting as a mediator, saying, "We'll do everything that is in our interests, that's in the interests of the people in the region, for peace to be achieved as soon as possible."

Russian officials have made similar comments over the course of the conflict, but other countries have emerged as the key mediators.

Araqchi arrived in Russia following talks in Pakistan and Oman, blaming "excessive" US demands for the failure of talks so far. He also said Iran was considering new US proposals.

Ahead of the talks, Trump told Fox News that Iran "can call us" if it wants to talk but added, "They know what has to be in the agreement. It's very simple: They cannot have a nuclear weapon; otherwise, there's no reason to meet."

Iran has persistently denied wanting to develop a nuclear weapon while also resisting demands that it agree not to enrich uranium beyond levels needed for civilian nuclear purposes.