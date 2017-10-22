Majlis Podcast: Now That The Money Is Gone -- Turkmenistan After AIMAG

The latest Majlis podcast looks at the situation in Turkmenistan now that the Asian Indoor and Martial Games (AIMAG) that the country hosted have ended.

Listening to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, it would appear that the situation in the country is fine and he has spoken about big plans to spend billions of dollars in the coming years.

However, recent developments inside Turkmenistan since the AIMAG closing ceremony on September 27 suggest that the situation is anything but fine.

Muhammad Tahir, RFE/RL's media relations manager, moderated a discussion that took a good look at what the current situation is like in Turkmenistan.

We were joined from Scotland by Doctor Luca Anceschi, a professor of Central Asian Studies at Glasgow University. Farruh Yusuf, the director of RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service, known locally as Azatlyk, also took part and I had a few things to say as well.

