Radu Albot became the first Moldovan to win an ATP tour-level tennis title after he defeated Britain's Daniel Evans in the Delray Beach Open in the U.S. state of Florida.
The 82nd-ranked Albot, the first Moldovan to rate in the top 100, will likely move up into the low 50s after his 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over the 148th-ranked Evans on February 24.
The 29-year-old Albot led 2-1 in the third set with a service break when the match was delayed by a 56-minute rain storm.
"It feels unbelievable," Albot said. "You work your whole life, your whole career, and at the end you win a tournament.
Albot, who was born and resides in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, previously had won an ATP doubles title.
He turned professional in 2008.
His career prize money is listed at $2.1 million.
According to ATP records, Albot is only the second player from Moldova to rank in the top 200 of men's tennis, the other being Roman Borvanov, who reached 200.