Regional Kyrgyz Prosecutor Shot Dead While Hunting

BATKEN, Kyrgyzstan -- The chief prosecutor of Kyrgyzstan's southern region of Batken has been killed during a hunting outing.

Regional police officials told RFE/RL on November 19 that Anarbai Mamajakypov was shot dead while hunting a day earlier on the mountainous outskirts of the regional capital, Batken.

Police said the chief of the regional directorate for construction works was detained on suspicion of shooting the 43-year-old prosecutor. The police did not disclose the name of the suspect or say whether they believe the shooting was deliberate.

Six other officials from the regional prosecutor's office, who were hunting with Mamajakypov, were being questioned by investigators, authorities said.