Report: North Korea Makes Own Rocket Engines, Does Not Need Ukraine Technology

Reuters is quoting U.S. intelligence officials as saying they believe North Korea can produce its own missile engines and does not need to import the technology from Ukraine.

The Reuters report on August 15 provides backing to Ukraine, which has denied supplying North Korea with any missile technology, and runs counter to a new study by the International Institute for Strategic Studies which said that Pyongyang likely obtained the engines used in its latest ballistic missile tests on the black market from factories in Ukraine or Russia.

Reuters quotes one U.S. intelligence official as saying "We have intelligence to suggest that North Korea is not reliant on imports of engines... Instead, we judge they have the ability to produce the engines themselves."

TASS also reported on August 15 that U.S. intelligence officials believe North Korea can make the rocket engines on its own.

The New York Times on August 14 said U.S. intelligence officials thought the engines likely came from a former Cold War weapons factory in Ukraine.

When asked about the matter on August 15, U.S, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert appeared to side with Ukraine, saying it has a "very strong nonproliferation record."

