RFE/RL's Kazakh Website, Other Sites Not Accessible In Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN -- The website of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service and those of several online news companies have been inaccessible in Kazakhstan since early in the morning of May 9.



The RFE/RL site is accessible across Kazakhstan only via VPN or proxy services. The websites of vlast.kz, holanews.kz, informburo.kz, exclusive.kz, time.kz, village.kz, lada.kz, as well as the websites of Uralskaya Nedelya and Aqzhaiyq newspapers are also inaccessible.



The website of Kazakhstan’s Bureau for Human Rights is also inaccessible, and Facebook, YouTube, and Telegram social network are partially accessible, RFE/RL's correspondents report.



Kazakh officials have not given an official explanation and representatives of the Information Ministry, National Security Committee, and Kazakhtelecom were not available for comments.



On May 8, the Prosecutor-General's Office issued a statement, warning citizens about possible repercussions of taking part in unsanctioned public gatherings and rallies on May 9, which is marked in the majority of the former Soviet republics as the Victory Day in the World War II.



Earlier, fugitive former banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, a vocal critic of the Kazakh government, who lives in France, called on Kazakh citizens via the Internet to hold protest rallies during the Victory Day celebrations.



Several protests have been held across the country recently, an indication of growing discontent with the political system that has been dominated by former President Nursultan Nazarbaev since before the 1991 Soviet collapse. Nazarbaev retains the title of Leader of the Nation despite his stepping down as president in March.



Many of the protests were focused on the upcoming June 9 snap election, which was scheduled following Nazarbaev's sudden resignation.



Opponents, critics, and rights groups say Nazarbaev, who tolerated little dissent, denied many citizens basic rights, and prolonged his power in the energy-rich country of 18.7 million by manipulating the democratic process.



No vote held in the Central Asian country since 1991 has been deemed free and democratic by international observers.



Nazarbaev's surprise resignation caught many observers off-guard. However, the fact he continues to lead the ruling party and will also keep his lifetime post as chairman of the influential Security Council, has led many experts to conclude that the resignation was a legal sleight-of-hand aimed at staying in power further.