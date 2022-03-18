The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In Serbia, Threats And Insults Are A Cost Of Reporting On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine A Serbian reporter fears for the safety of his family and the young Ukrainian refugee he profiled after Russia invaded its neighbor. The online harassment and allegations of "Zputin bots" are outward signs of how the conflict is tugging at loyalties in this Balkan society. By Sonja Gocanin

In A Ukrainian Region Occupied By Russian Forces, People Are Disappearing. Locals Fear It’s About To Get Worse Dozens, perhaps scores, of people -- activists, bloggers, and others -- have gone missing in one southern Ukrainian region since Russian forces moved in and occupied the capital. Locals fear the worst -- and fear it’s only going to get worse. By Oleksandr Yankovskiy, Volodymyr Mykhaylov, and Yevhenia Tokar

Ukrainian Man Who Lost His Family To Russian Attack Speaks Out About The Tragedy On March 6, Serhiy Perebyinis lost his entire family -- his wife and two children -- as they tried to evacuate from a Kyiv suburb. Their death from a Russian shell was documented by journalists on the scene, with iconic images seen around the world. Perebyinis spoke to Current Time about the tragedy. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing) By Current Time

New Videos Put Spotlight On Taliban Retribution Killings In Afghanistan The Taliban vowed to adhere to human rights standards when it seized power in August. But examples of blatant rights violations, including extrajudicial killings and torture, continue to emerge. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi

'Only We Can Stop This Madness': On State TV, One Woman's Protest Confronts Russian Society's Fear Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at state-run Channel One television, carried out an anti-war demonstration on the air in front of a potential audience of millions. In a separate video, she urged Russians to follow her example and speak out. At the same time, the state is doubling down on its persecution of dissenters. Can a gesture like Ovsyannikova's make a difference? By Robert Coalson

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Armored Column Іn Kyiv Region Ukrainian forces say they launched a successful counterattack against a Russian armored column in the Kyiv region. Ukrainian troops report that they liberated a village and destroyed several Russian armored vehicles. On March 15, RFE/RL surveyed the aftermath of the battle. By Levko Stek and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

Orban Or The Other? Everyday Hungarians Reveal Who They Will Vote For And Why Eight voters from across Hungary open up about the issues that matter most to them ahead of parliamentary elections that will decide the fate of the current prime minister, Viktor Orban, and his right-wing government. By Amos Chapple and RFE/RL's Hungarian Service

In Embattled Irpin, Near Kyiv, Last Residents Remain Amid The Ruins And Bodies Thousands of people have fled the town of Irpin near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, after civilian areas came under sustained Russian attack. RFE/RL spoke to some of the people who remain with no electricity or gas for heating and with corpses yet to be cleared from the streets. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing) Shot by Serhiy Nuzhnenko from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on March 11-12.

'The Spirit Is High': A Kharkiv Resident Describes Her City's Defiant Resilience A few weeks ago, Nargiz Gurbanova was working as a criminal defense lawyer, but now she spends her days sheltering in a hospital basement as the Russian military bombards her city, Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine. In an interview with RFE/RL on March 15, she says the mood there is "amazing," and that she is now gathering evidence of war crimes. By Ray Furlong