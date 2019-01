He was called "the engineer of heaven" for saving a dozen churches from destruction during communist rule in Romania. Civil engineer Eugeniu Iordachescu died on January 4, but he left a lasting legacy on the Bucharest skyline. During the rule of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in the 1980s, thousands of structures were demolished in the Romanian capital. But Iordachescu developed a unique system to move entire structures that saved many churches and other buildings from destruction.