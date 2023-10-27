Months After Romania Blasts, Survivors Remain In Makeshift Accommodations

CREVEDIA, Romania -- In a cramped shelter, 12-year-old Cristian Andrei Iliescu closes his eyes as he plays Beethoven's Fur Elise. The piano he plays on was gifted to the Iliescu family after their house and everything inside it was destroyed in a series of massive explosions two months ago.

On August 26, a fire broke out at an LPG filling station in Crevedia, Romania, that spread to gas cylinders in the forecourt of the unlicensed business. The explosions that followed left six people dead, scores injured, and damaged or destroyed 97 houses, including the family home of the Iliescus.

In place of the large villa the 10 family members once lived in, the Iliescus now survive in four mobile offices provided by the regional council. Promises of compensation by Flagas, the company that owned the LPG station where the explosions occurred, have not materialized. The Iliescus say they have already sunk some 10,000 euros into their new shelter. “I made a hall from timber and chipboard, insulated it, then covered it in tin to stop the rain getting through,” Doina Iliescu, Cristian’s grandmother, says.

After the disaster, which left the Iliescus literally with only the clothes on their backs, their most pressing problem is the lack of running water for the family, which includes four children. “We don’t have toilets. We can’t even wash ourselves properly,” Doina told RFE/RL. “My husband is already getting sick because it’s cold. He has respiratory problems and needs decent living conditions.”

Flagas company representative Valentin Iancu vowed to RFE/RL in early September that the company would support victims of the explosions. “We are open to dialogue and will do everything within our power to provide both financial and material support,” he said at the time. RFE/RL contacted Iancu once more on October 23. He declined to speak due to what he said was a family tragedy. He did not respond to further calls the following day. Two owners of Flagas were arrested on September 5 and are currently under investigation.

At least some people have been compensated. RFE/RL visited one house that had its roof restored at a cost of around 10,000 euros. “The gas company helped me. They roofed my house and replaced the windows,” Crevedia resident Elena Moise says. Despite this, disagreements remain over compensation. “I still have damage inside the house. The chandeliers, my stove, bed, and fridge are all broken.” Moise says compensation of 15,000 lei (3,000 euros) was initially floated, which then shrank to 10,000 lei. “The last conversation I had with the [Flagas] lawyer, he said he can no longer offer 10,000 lei and instead can pay 5,000 lei, that it seemed like a lot for ‘curtains and chandeliers’,” Moise recalls.