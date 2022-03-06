News
More Than 1,000 Anti-War Protesters Detained Across Russia, Says Monitor; Hundreds Protest War In Almaty
More than 1,000 people have been detained at protests across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war in Ukraine, an independent protest monitor said on March 6.
Anti-war demonstrations also took place in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, where some protesters warned, "Kazakhstan will be next if the war is not stopped now."
The OVD-Info protest-monitoring group said people were detained at demonstrations in 21 cities across Russia, including in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok and the Siberian city of Irkutsk.
Opposition activists also posted images and videos showing protests in other cities.
About 100 people attended the demonstration in Vladivostok and some 15 of them were arrested, a correspondent for the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported. Some of the protesters were holding placards and were chanting anti-war slogans.
RFE/RL has not been able to independently verify the information.
Police haven't commented on the arrests. Russian authorities warned on March 5 that they would prevent any attempt to hold unsanctioned demonstrations.
Hundreds of people rallied in Almaty on March 6, with protesters waving Ukrainian flags and chanting slogans against Putin and the war in Ukraine.
Daulet Abylkasymov, a protest organizer told the rally that their demonstration “is not against the Russian people, but is against Putin.”
Others warned that “what’s happening in Ukraine today, may happen in Kazakhstan next.”
Some rally participants urged Kazakhstan to leave Russian-led regional bodies like the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine's Mariupol To Evacuate Civilians Under Temporary Cease-Fire As Fighting Continues In Other Areas
The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol says an evacuation of some of the 400,000 residents trapped by encircling Russian forces is taking place on March 6 under a temporary cease-fire that will last till 9 p.m. local time.
A similar plan was abandoned on March 5 after the cease-fire was not fully observed, with both sides trading blame.
Meanwhile, fighting continued in many other areas on March 6 as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 11th day, causing deaths and destruction, and forcing more than 1.5 million people to leave the country.
Moscow has also intensified its attacks on media. A host of international broadcasters, including the BBC, CNN, RFE/RL, and Germany's ARD and ZDF suspended reporting from Russia after it passed a law punishing the publication of what it calls "fake news" about its invasion with jail terms of up to 15 years.
Ukraine's military said on March 6 that it was fighting "fierce battles" with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolayiv -- which controls the road to the key Black Sea city of Odesa in the west.
Ukrainian officials said that Russian forces launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks across the country, including dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of the capital of Kyiv. Dozens of civilians were reported killed in Chernihiv.
Residents tried to flee people the towns of Bucha and Irpin as they were pounded by air strikes.
British military intelligence compared Russia’s tactics in Ukraine to those Moscow used in Chechnya and Syria, where cities were bombarded and heavily damaged after Russian forces faced unexpected resistance from their defenders.
“This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on March 6. “Russia has used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions.”
Russia denies targeting civilian areas.
The war in Ukraine was expected to be on the agenda at the March 6 meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Berlin.
Earlier, Scholz spoke with Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who flew to Moscow on March 5 where he met Russian leader Vladimir Putin for three hours. Bennet’s office said the trip was made “in coordination and with the blessing” of Washington.
Bennett spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after his meeting with Putin.
"We continue dialogue," Zelenskiy tweeted after the phone call.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was expected to talk with Putin on March 6. Turkey, a NATO member, shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, the BBC, dpa
RFE/RL Suspends Operations In Russia Following Kremlin Attacks
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has suspended its operations in Russia after local tax authorities initiated bankruptcy proceedings against RFE/RL’s Russian entity on March 4 and police intensified pressure on its journalists.
It also comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that could subject any journalist who deviates from the Kremlin’s stance on the Ukraine war to a 15-year prison sentence.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly said that the decision “has been forced upon” the company “by the Putin regime’s assault on the truth.”
“Following years of threats, intimidation, and harassment of our journalists, the Kremlin, desperate to prevent Russian citizens from knowing the truth about its illegal war in Ukraine, is now branding honest journalists as traitors to the Russian state,” Fly said in a statement on March 5.
He said RFE/RL will continue to expand its reporting for Russian audiences and “will use every platform possible to reach them at a time when they need our journalism more than ever.”
The bankruptcy proceedings stem from Russian media regulations requiring RFE/RL and other media outlets deemed so-called “foreign agents” to mark themselves as such with a lengthy notice in large text for all written materials, an audio statement with all radio materials, and a text declaration with all video materials.
RFE/RL has refused to comply with this mandate and rejected the “foreign agent” label, saying it connotes that it is an enemy of the state.
"We are nobody’s agent, and we considered -- and continue to consider -- this labeling demand to be censorship, an attempt to interfere in editorial policy," Andrei Shary, director of RFE/RL’s Russian Service, said in a statement to readers on March 6.
Shary linked the timing of the bankruptcy proceedings to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the new law signed by Putin that took effect on March 5 and allows for prison sentences of up to 15 years for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian Army.
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has ordered media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media from describing Russia’s unprovoked actions as an invasion or a war, instead insisting that they are called "special military operations."
"We call this war a 'war,' and not a 'special operation,'" Shary said. "…We call it this for one simple reason: Journalism requires an accurate and honest definition of things."
He added that RFE/RL’s Russian Service will continue to report on the war from outside Russia.
"But that doesn’t mean that we will stop telling the truth," Shary said.
Major international broadcasters announced similar decisions to suspend their work in Russia on March 5, including BBC News, CNN, Bloomberg News, the Canadian national broadcaster CBC, and the German ARD and ZDF.
Russian authorities have intensified pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
On March 3, one of the most popular media outlets in the country, the Moscow-based the Ekho Moskvy radio station, said it would be closing, at least temporarily, after being taken off air this week over its coverage of the invasion.
In recent days, nine of RFE/RL’s Russian language websites were blocked after RFE/RL refused to comply with the Russian government’s demands to delete information about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian authorities blocked access within Russia to websites run by RFE/RL’s Russian, Tatar-Bashkir, and North Caucasus services, including the Russian-language North.Realities, Siberia.Realities, Idel.Realities, and Caucasus.Realities sites.
On February 28, Russia blocked access to two other RFE/RL websites, including Current Time, the 24/7 digital and TV network led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
RFE/RL has been broadcasting to Russian audiences since 1953, and has maintained a physical presence in Russia since 1991 when it established its Moscow bureau.
Number Of Ukrainian Refugees Nears 1.5 Million As Russian Invasion Enters 11th Day
The number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine was expected to reach 1.5 million on March 6, as the Russian invasion entered its 11th day with “fierce” fighting taking place in many parts of the country.
Ukrainians who could escape have spilled into neighboring Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and elsewhere, while tens of thousands of people have been internally displaced. The United Nations refugee agency estimated that the number of the refugees could swell to 4 million by July.
While visiting Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was seeking $2.75 billion for the unfolding humanitarian crisis.
It comes as the Ukrainian military said on March 6 that it was engaged in "fierce battles" with Russian forces for the control of borders at the southern city of Mykolaiv and Chernihiv in the north.
"The main efforts are focused on defending the city of Mariupol," the military said in Facebook post. An operation by Ukrainian forces was also under way in the Donetsk region, it added.
Ukraine's military also claimed that it had shot down 88 Russian aircraft so far and captured some pilots.
Mariupol has for days been under siege and without electricity, food, and water. After Russia declared a cease-fire to open a humanitarian corridor, local officials said the population of 450,000 could begin to leave the city by bus and private cars.
But the evacuation has been delayed, with officials saying that “the Russian side is not adhering to the cease-fire and has continued shelling both Mariupol itself and its environs.”
In a televised address late on March 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on people in areas occupied by Russian troops to fight.
"We must go outside and drive this evil out of our cities," Zelenskiy said, vowing to rebuild his nation.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Turkish Workers In Russia's Tatarstan Protest Low Salaries As Ruble Plunges
Turkish workers at the Gemont factory in Russia's Tatarstan region have protested that their U.S.-dollar pegged salaries are being paid using an exchange rate from before the ruble plunged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Officials in Tatarstan's Nizhnekamsk district, where the Turkish-owned factory is located, said on March 5 that the workers demanded their salaries be paid at the current rate, which is 111 rubles to $1, instead of the 79.5 rubles to $1 they were paid this week.
According to the officials, the workers stopped the protest after the factory administration agreed to pay the salary at a rate of 90 rubles to $1.
The ruble has plummeted to record lows and the country's borrowing costs have risen sharply after the West imposed punitive financial sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions have limited Russia's ability to transact in foreign currencies such as dollars and euros, frozen the assets of multiple Russian banks, and cut off Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system banks use to conduct financial transactions globally.
Gemont is a Turkish company that produces construction materials and pipes and has been operating in Russia since 2014 in partnership with Russian energy companies, including the state energy giant Gazprom.
With reporting by Business-gazeta.ru
Putin Warns Against No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine, Likens Western Sanctions To Declaration Of War
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that punitive sanctions imposed by Western countries following Russia's invasion of Ukraine are "akin to a declaration of war" and warned that any country that attempts to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered a party to the conflict.
"These sanctions that are being imposed are akin to a declaration of war but thank God it has not come to that," Putin said while speaking at an Aeroflot training center in Moscow on March 5.
Addressing Kyiv's calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a request that has been rejected by the Western defensive alliance as well as the U.S. and European leaders, Putin said that "any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation of the respective country in an armed conflict."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticized NATO for confirming on March 4 at an emergency meeting that it would not impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying that the decision would lead to more civilian deaths from Russia's bombing campaign in Ukraine.
"Today the leadership of the alliance gave the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages," Zelenskiy said of the NATO announcement.
NATO has argued that sending alliance aircraft to patrol Ukraine's airspace would mean shooting down Russian warplanes, which the alliance has said would risk full-fledged war in Europe and lead to further human suffering.
Since Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have imposed a sweeping range of increasingly tighter economic sanctions on Russia in an effort to convince Moscow to stop the war.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Ukraine's Government Opens Website To Recruit Foreigners To 'International Legion'
KYIV -- Ukraine's government has started a website to recruit foreign volunteers to an "international legion" to fight invading Russian troops, following repeated calls by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for outsiders to join in his country's defense.
His office announced the website's launch on March 5 and said, "foreigners who want to help Ukraine can find a detailed, step-by-step instruction on the website on how to join the just fight with the aggressor."
It suggested that people contact the Ukrainian Embassy in their respective countries.
Such participation in foreign conflicts is banned in many countries.
The UN Mercenary Convention of 2001 also prohibits the recruitment, use, financing, and training of mercenaries.
The Ukrainian recruitment website says contracts with the government can be signed on arrival in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy has said several times that Ukraine welcomes foreigners who want to join Ukrainian forces fighting Russian troops since their invasion began on February 24.
He signed a decree introducing visa-free entrance to Ukraine for foreign volunteers that came into effect on March 1.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on March 2 that more than 1,000 foreigners had expressed their willingness to join the Ukrainian Army.
The Defense Ministry said on March 5 that more than 66,000 men had returned from abroad to join the fight.
Ukrainian authorities have banned men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country.
With reporting by Caucasus.Realities
Kyrgyz TV Head To Remain In Pretrial Detention Over Report On Ukraine War
BISHKEK -- The Kyrgyz authorities have ordered pretrial detention for the director of the NEXT television channel over the airing of a controversial report in which an interviewee alleged the existence of an agreement between Bishkek and Moscow to send troops to Ukraine.
A Bishkek court ruled on March 5 that Taalai Duishembiev must remain in detention until at least May 3.
Duishembiev's lawyer, Timur Sultanov, vowed to appeal the ruling.
On March 3, the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said it had launched a probe against the TV channel for inciting ethnic hatred.
The report in question quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security (KNB) of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
There has been no evidence of Tajik or Kyrgyz troops fighting in Ukraine since the invasion was launched on February 24.
The station's owner, Ravshan Jeenbekov, has rejected the charge, insisting that the report quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's views on the issue as well.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has rejected the report and has called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
On March 5, Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, who met Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow the same day, called Russia a strategic partner with "especially privileged ties based on mutual trust and understanding on bilateral level and in frames of integrational unions and international organizations."
Russian Anti-War Activist Gets 30 Days In Jail Over Call For Protest
MOSCOW -- Russian opposition activist and former Moscow lawmaker Yulia Galyamina has been sentenced to 30 days in jail on a charge of violating the law on public events over her attempt to organize a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Galyamina's lawyer, Maria Eismont, said Moscow's Savelovsky district court sentenced her client on March 5, a day after she was detained.
Russian authorities have been trying to stamp out public expressions of opposition to the unprovoked attack on Ukraine and have erected unprecedented barriers to independent reporting.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, 8,255 people have been detained so far for anti-war actions in Russia.
Sweden, Finland Vow Greater Security Cooperation In Shadow Of Ukraine War
The Swedish and Finnish prime ministers have told a joint press conference in Helsinki that they will further buttress their security cooperation, amid a surge in diplomatic activity in both those non-NATO countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine late last month.
The meeting between visiting Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin follows warnings from Moscow of "retaliatory steps" if either country joins NATO.
Finland and Sweden's defense ministers held meetings concurrently with Andersson and Marin's talks.
The Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers attended a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels on March 4, at which the military alliance rejected calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine but sought ways to end the fighting.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg left the meeting vowing the alliance would "strengthen our coordination and information-sharing with Finland and Sweden" and said both were involved in all NATO consultations on Ukraine.
He noted that NATO security guarantees only apply to the 30 alliance members, though.
Both are members of the European Union, and Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia.
"It's obvious that if Finland and Sweden join NATO, which is first of all a military organization, it will entail serious military-political consequences, which would require retaliatory steps by the Russian Federation," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on February 25.
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on March 4, with Biden calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an attack on the security of Europe."
Based on reporting by Reuters and YLE News
Russian Agency Urges Suspension Of Flights Abroad, Aeroflot Quickly Complies
Russia's federal air-transport agency, Rosaviatsia, has recommended that domestic airlines with foreign-leased aircraft suspend all flights abroad, except to neighboring Belarus, from March 8.
The March 5 announcement discouraging both passenger and cargo flights is a de facto recognition of the crushing effect of international sanctions since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago.
Rosaviatsia suggested that such routes would risk Russian airlines' planes being impounded based on fresh bans on the lease of planes to Russia.
The recommendation excluded Russia airlines with Russian planes or ones that don't risk seizure.
Flagship national carrier Aeroflot quickly announced it was halting all of its international flights, except to Belarusian destinations.
It cited "circumstances that hinder operating flights."
The Aeroflot halt also affected subsidiaries Rossia and Aurora airlines.
Aeroflot said it would cancel return tickets for passengers departing Russia after March 6 but respect one-way tickets until March 8.
Belarus allowed tens of thousands of Russian troops on its soil ahead of their incurion into northern Ukraine late last month, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has propped up Alyaksandr Lukashenka since the latter claimed victory in a 2020 presidential vote that the opposition said was fraudulent.
S7, Russia's largest private airline, said earlier this week that it was suspending all its international flights.
Putin Signs 'Harsh' Law Allowing Long Prison Terms For 'False News' About Army
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law into effect that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian military.
The Kremlin said it needed a "harsh" new law to tackle such reports due to the current "information war."
The law and other aspects of the current Russian clampdown on independent domestic and international media outlets covering Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have already prompted Russian and international closures and suspensions.
Major international broadcasters who have announced suspensions include BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and German ARD and ZDF to suspend reporting from inside Russia.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, BBC, and other outlets have also been blocked over what Russian regulators say is erroneous reports.
Blocks by the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor have included social media including, most recently, Facebook.
Roskomnadzor has ordered media across the country to only publish information provided by official sources. It also forbids describing the unprovoked actions as an invasion or a war, instead insisting they are called "special military operations."
Russian lawmakers approved the draft law to criminalize spreading "false news" about the army on March 4.
The legislation will be added as a separate article to the Criminal Code to "prevent the discrediting of the armed forces of the Russian Federation during their operations to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, maintaining international peace and security."
It envisages penalties of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense. The penalty for the distribution of fake news about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" rises to up to 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
The move comes as the Russian authorities ratchet up pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
On March 3, one of the most popular media outlets in the country, the Moscow-based Ekho Moskvy radio station, said it would be closing, at least temporarily, after being taken off air this week over its coverage of the invasion.
Another independent outlet, Dozhd TV, also announced its suspension of broadcasts.
With reporting by AFP
Belarusian Nobel Laureate Alexievich Says Lukashenka's Actions Over Ukraine A 'Crime'
MINSK -- Belarusian writer, Nobel laureate, and opposition figure Svetlana Alexievich says Belarus is no longer independent and has become "an aggressor nation."
In an interview with RFE/RL published on March 4, Alexievich said Alyaksandr Lukashenka's decision to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and allow Belarusian territory to be used by Russian troops invading Ukraine was "a crime."
Lukashenka has maintained his grip on Belarus since massive protests followed a flawed presidential election in 2020 with Putin's support.
The cooperation has been accompanied by signs that Moscow has increased pressure to implement military and other aspects of an agreement concluded in the 1990s on a joint "union state."
Tens of thousands of Russian troops remained in southern Belarus near the border with Ukraine after the scheduled end of joint Russia-Belarus military exercises before invading following Putin's launch of the all-out attack on February 24.
Lukashenka has publicly insisted that Belarusian troops are not participating in the invasion.
"In accordance with the laws of wartime, providing a territory for an aggressor country is nothing but complicity in a crime," Alexievich said.
She called Ukrainians and Belarusians who joined them in the fight against Russian troops "heroes."
Alexievich said that if Belarusian soldiers are sent to Ukraine to assist Russia to fight against Ukrainian forces, "heroism for them will be not to shoot."
"Those people who were brought up by their Soviet parents, taught by Soviet teachers on Soviet textbooks, are now Soviet people.... The romanticism of slavery is still living in the people who do not have anything, who are victims themselves, talk about the pain they are in, but still are confident that 'we used to be great.' That is what lives in them," Alexievich said.
Borrowing a phrase from Russian writer Anton Chekhov, she said it will take a long time "to squeeze the Soviet slave from someone."
Alexievich called the war in Ukraine an indication that the former communist mentality among many people in Russia and Belarus has not been eradicated.
"Now we see that we were so naive and romantic in times of 'perestroika,'" Alexievich said. "We thought and kept saying that people were disappointed with communism, that we managed to deal with it with a peaceful revolution. Now, it turns out that we did not overcome communism. We never prevailed."
She called Putin's order to put Russia's nuclear weapons on high alert an indication of "an insane" person who "absolutely recklessly is talking about nuclear weapons."
The 73-year-old Alexievich, whose father was Belarusian and mother was Ukrainian, was born in Ukraine.
Erdogan To Speak With Putin As Turkey Pushes For End To Ukraine War
A spokesman for Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Turkish president will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 6 and that Ankara is ready to do what it can to stop the war in Ukraine.
Turkey, a NATO member, has close relations with both Kyiv and Russia and has been urging an end to the fighting since Putin announced the full-scale invasion on February 24.
Erdogan spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in Istanbul on March 5 that Turkey was ready to help resolve the crisis.
He repeated Turkey's offer to host talks between Russia and Ukraine and called for an immediate stop to the violence.
Kalin repeated Erdogan's desire to maintain ties with both Moscow and Kyiv.
Russia's ambassador to UN institutions in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, on March 4 welcomed Ankara's proposal to set up a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers during a diplomatic forum in Antalya on March 11-13.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said that Kyiv wanted "a responsible international mediator" because the Ukrainians "don't trust the Russian Federation at all."
Podolyak suggested that Turkey, Hungary, or Poland could possibly host talks.
Ukrainian delegates have held two rounds of talks with Russian counterparts since the invasion began.
Erdogan has held separate talks with Zelenskiy, who is in Kyiv leading the military and civilian defense of Ukraine, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who vowed on March 5 further legal measures next week to sanction wealthy Russians seen as close to the Kremlin.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Iranian Official Says Russia Could Harm Nuclear Talks By Linking Sanctions Against It To Deal
A senior Iranian official has criticized the Kremlin for linking U.S. sanctions against Russia to Moscow's approval of any revised nuclear deal with Tehran.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on March 4 in connection with massive U.S. financial and other punitive sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine that Moscow would insist on "written guarantees at the minimum level of [the U.S.] secretary of state" before backing a new nuclear deal with Iran.
The announcement came shortly after Tehran said it had agreed to a road map with the UN's nuclear watchdog to resolve issues holding up negotiations with world powers in Vienna aimed at restoring the stalled 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which entered its 10th day on March 4, has prompted international condemnation and the imposition of sanctions by the United States and other countries intended to push Moscow to end the war.
Lavrov said Moscow's guarantees from Washington should ensure "that the current [sanctions] process launched by the U.S. will not in any way harm our right to free, fully-fledged trade and economic and investment cooperation and military-technical cooperation with Iran."
A senior Iranian official, speaking to Reuters, said that Russian negotiators in Vienna had been demanding the guarantees from Washington in recent days.
"There is an understanding that by changing its position in Vienna talks Russia wants to secure its interests in other places," the Iranian official told Reuters from Iran. "This move is not constructive for Vienna nuclear talks."
A senior Western diplomat who spoke to The Wall Street Journal said the last-minute demand from Moscow could make it impossible to reach a deal in time.
Russia is one of the signatories of the original 2015 deal, which provided Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its controversial nuclear program. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the deal is officially known, was abandoned by the United States in 2018 and some of its measures subsequently violated by Tehran.
Talks to restore the deal have been ongoing in Vienna since April, and the negotiations mediated by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, and China are reportedly close to reaching an agreement.
On March 5, the visiting head of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear watchdog warned in Tehran that outstanding issues still threatened a deal.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi emerged from meetings with Iranian officials on March 5 saying he had had a "very fruitful exchange" but that there were "still matters that need to be addressed" by Iran.
Grossi told a press conference it was "clear" that a number of crucial differences still need to be resolved "together."
He suggested joint work with Tehran to resolve the issues would continue for three or four months.
Iranian media quoted officials there as saying Tehran had agreed to "present documents to the IAEA to close remaining issues."
Grossi was scheduled to meet in Tehran with the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, and later with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Eslami emerged from his meeting with Grossi saying he hoped Tehran's cooperation with the IAEA would not be "politicized."
The IAEA later issued a joint statement with Iran's Atomic Energy Organization that said the sides had agreed to strengthen cooperation and that the Iranian side would provide written explanations to its questions relating to three sites no later than March 20.
Grossi said before his trip that it is "a critical time but a positive outcome for everyone is possible."
A quarterly IAEA report saying Iran has sharply increased it stockpile of enriched uranium of a purity allowing its quick processing to create weapons has added urgency to the negotiations.
Russian envoy and talks mediator Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on March 3 that negotiations were "almost over."
The next day, his French counterpart Philippe Errera urged a quick return to talks "because we are very, very close to an agreement."
Iran signed the JCPOA with the United States, Britain, France, German, Russia, and China, plus the European Union.
The United States is involved in the current negotiations indirectly, but earlier expressed interest in seeing the deal revived by February.
With reporting by Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, AFP, and AP
Ukrainian President Says Russian Forces Advancing On Third Nuclear Plant, After Cease-Fire Fails
Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelenskiy has told U.S. lawmakers that Russian forces have seized two Ukrainian nuclear power plants and are advancing toward a third.
Zelenskiy told U.S. senators and aides in a video call on March 5 that the Yuzhnoukrayinsk nuclear power plant, located in Ukraine's southern Mykolayiv region, was under threat as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 10th day.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, in southeastern Ukraine on the banks of a reservoir on the Dnieper River, was the source of international concern after it caught fire after being shelled and seized by Russian forces on the night of March 3-4.
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, located north of Kyiv and site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, was captured by Russian forces on February 24, the first day of the Russian invasion.
Earlier on March 5, Ukrainian officials put on hold civilian evacuation plans in two besieged cities after reporting firing by Russian troops despite a Moscow claim to have ordered cease-fires around Mariupol and Volnovakha based on mutual agreement to allow humanitarian corridors.
Meanwhile, a third round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow are scheduled to take place on March 7.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on March 5 indicated that Moscow was not optimistic about the outcome of negotiations, accusing Zelenskiy of harming the talks by trying to secure help from NATO, but that Moscow was ready for a third round.
Earlier on March 5, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was open to talks with Lavrov, but only if they were "meaningful."
In the video call, Zelenskiy also stressed to the U.S. lawmakers Ukraine's need for Eastern European countries to provide aircraft as his country tries to defend itself from increasingly heavy Russian bombardment.
It was earlier reported that some NATO countries with Soviet-made aircraft, which would be familiar to Ukrainian pilots, were considering providing them to Kyiv to help Ukraine secure its airspace. Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia have since firmly denied the reports.
Zelenskiy has called for Western forces to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but the idea of using U.S. or NATO warplanes to police Ukraine's skies has been rejected.
U.S. lawmakers said in the call that they were preparing a relief package to provide a further $10 billion in military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
Officials in the strategic southern city of Mariupol announced via social media on March 5 that "due to the fact that the Russian side does not adhere to the cease-fire and has continued shelling both of Mariupol itself and its environs and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed."
"For security reasons, the evacuation is therefore postponed," Mariupol city authorities said via Telegram. They said talks were continuing with Russia on how to "ensure a safe humanitarian corridor."
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement that Russia had "violated the agreement" and despite the mediation of the Red Cross "is shelling the city of Volnovakha."
Vereshchuk cited ongoing attacks with "heavy weaponry" and called on the Russian side to "cease shelling, restore the cease-fire, and allow the formation of columns of the humanitarian corridor so that children, women, and the elderly can leave the settlements."
She also urged Russia to provide an opportunity for humanitarian supplies including "medicine, insulin, and so on, as well as food" from the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhya.
It was not clear that Russian bombardments stopped at any point.
Britain said on March 5 that the proposed cease-fire in Mariupol was likely an attempt by Russia to reset its forces and deflect international condemnation.
Russia's Defense Ministry said it had ordered at least a partial cease-fire in Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave.
The ministry added that its 10-day-old offensive around the rest of the country was continuing in Ukraine, where international bodies are already investigating accusations of war crimes and other offenses against civilians.
WATCH: Hundreds of people with Ukrainian flags gathered on the main square in Kherson, chanting against the Russian invasion. Russian forces have seized control of the city in southern Ukraine.
A senior Ukrainian government adviser had suggested more agreements would follow to let civilians evacuate other areas. "There will definitely be more agreements like this for all other territories," Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said.
Russian forces have suffered higher than expected losses in the first 10 days of fighting, which the Kremlin has tried to portray to its citizens as a "special operation" while banning Russian media from calling it a "war" or an "invasion."
Russia was slow to acknowledge that its forces had suffered major battlefield losses -- which earlier this week it listed at just under 500 dead while Ukraine has said Russia has lost more than 10,000 troops -- and has tried to justify its military action by questioning Ukraine's universally acknowledged status as a sovereign state.
In a televised appearance on March 5, Putin said that if Ukraine's leaders "continue to do what they are doing, they are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood."
WATCH: Video posted online showed a Russian jet being shot down near Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, on March 5. Later images showed the capture of the pilot, who ejected from his plane but was injured.
Russia's war in Ukraine has also attracted attention to Ukraine's northern neighbor, Belarus, whose embattled leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has aided Moscow's military action
Belarus allowed thousands of Russian troops to stage the invasion from near its border with Ukraine, prompting further sanctions against the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka atop punitive measures already levied since a crackdown on a flawed presidential election in 2020.
On March 5, Russian media said the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministers had discussed setting up humanitarian corridors for "foreigners" leaving Ukraine. Details were unclear.
Mariupol is a strategically important city of more than 400,000 people on the Sea of Azov where water and power have been cut off for days.
The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, appeared to say via Telegram that the break would "give an opportunity to begin the restoration of critical infrastructure -- electricity, water, and mobile communications. It will also be possible to provide Mariupol with essential food and medicine."
"We are simply being destroyed," Boychenko said.
Volnovakha is a town of around 20,000 people that lies close to the former "line of contact" between Moscow-backed separatists and Ukrainian-controlled territory in the eight-year war that began shortly after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
Ukrainian and international accusations of possible war crimes and the targeting of civilians have mounted in recent days as images of blown-up Ukrainian apartment buildings and other residential areas have spread and local officials have warned of cutoffs of electricity and water.
WATCH: Zaporizhzhya has so far been spared attack, but Russian forces are moving north. As air sirens sounded, defiant local residents said that tension was ever-present.
Shelling was continuing on March 5 in and around the capital, Kyiv, home to nearly 3 million people before the full-scale Russian invasion.
The Ukrainian military has warned that invading Russian forces are fighting to surround Kyiv and the besieged second city of Kharkiv in the east, as Western diplomats seek measures to curb the conflict and warn that civilians are likely to come under more intense attack.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy confirmed in a video message posted early on March 5 that he and senior officials remain in Kyiv where "We continue to fight. We will protect our state. We will liberate our land."
But Zelenskiy reacted bitterly to NATO's rejection of pleas to impose a no-fly zone over non-member Ukraine.
"All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity," he said in his overnight address "The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone."
The Ukrainian military said in a report early on March 5, the 10th day of the invasion, that Russian forces were using aerial support and high-precision weapons in their assault.
Ukraine's military said on March 5 that Russian soldiers were trying to expand their captured territory to the administrative borders of the eastern Luhansk and Donbas regions, where the separatists have been fighting an eight-year war against the central government.
The Ukrainian command said Kyiv continued to fight off the "enemy offensive."
Tens of thousands of residents were crowding Kyiv's main train station as mostly women and children tried to flee the threat of encirclement and bombardment.
Western intelligence officials believe Russia is poised to try to "bombard cities into submission," according to CNN.
The UN has estimated at least 331 civilian deaths, although a lack of access to many besieged areas means that could be an undercount. Ukrainian authorities say at least 2,000 civilians have died.
The UN refugee agency said more than 1.2 million people had fled Ukraine since the launch of the war on February 24. More than half of those war refugees have gone to Poland.
In Russia, authorities have intensified their crackdown on domestic and international media.
Traditional and social media have been blocked or prevented from news-gathering and reporting by moves that have affected major international news providers like BBC, CNN, and RFE/RL, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.
CNN cited "indications" that Russian mercenaries could already be fighting "in some places." It quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying Russia appears to be planning to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries soon.
Meanwhile Ukrainian workers continue to operate a nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya where a building caught fire under Russian bombardment a day earlier "at gunpoint," according to energy officials.
WATCH: Staff at Ukrainian nuclear sites, Zaporizhzhya and Chernobyl, are being held by Russian forces and working under the barrel of a gun, according to the former head of Ukraine's nuclear inspectorate.
Moscow has said a third round of cease-fire talks with Ukrainian officials is planned this weekend, but no time or site has been confirmed.
With reporting by AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters, CNN, BBC, and RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services
Russian Air Strike Kills Six People In Village Near Kyiv
MARKHALIVKA, Ukraine -- A Russian air strike has killed six people, including a child, in the village of Markhalivka near Kyiv, regional police say.
Two adults and two children were wounded in the air strike and rushed to a hospital, the Kyiv regional police also announced.
The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said earlier in the day that as of midnight, March 3, there had been 1,006 casualties, including 331 deaths, registered among civilians in Ukraine since Russian started its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
The statement said that the real number of casualties among civilians in Ukraine may be much higher.
Ukrainian authorities said on March 2 that more than 2,000 civilians had been killed by Russian strikes since last week.
Ukraine's presidential office on March 4 quoted Children's Ombudswoman Darya Herasymchuk as saying that 28 children had been killed and 64 wounded by Russian attacks on towns and cities across Ukraine.
WATCH: Patients and medical staff at Ukraine's largest children's hospital have been forced to shelter in the building's basement as Russian forces continue to shell and advance on Kyiv.
Russian Activist Charged Over Anti-War Actions
MOSCOW -- Russian opposition activist and former Moscow lawmaker Yulia Galyamina has been detained and charged with violating the law on public events over her attempt to organize a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Galyamina's lawyer Sergei Telnov said on March 4 that his client was being held in custody until her trial, which is expected to be held in the coming days.
If found guilty, Galyamina may be sentenced to up to 30 days in jail.
Russian authorities have been trying to stamp out any opposition to the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, 8,255 people have been detained so far for anti-war actions in Russia.
Ethnic Kazakh From Xinjiang Says Released From Ukrainian Custody, Now In EU
An ethnic Kazakh from China's northwestern province of Xinjiang who was held in immigration custody in Ukraine for months says he has been released and is on his way to an unspecified Western country.
Chinese citizen Ersin Erkinuly told RFE/RL on March 4 that he was now on the Polish side of the border along with thousands of refugees, mainly women and children, who fled as Russian armed forces continued their attack on Ukraine.
Erkinuly told RFE/RL that there were many foreign nationals among the people who left Ukraine for Poland as refugees.
According to Erkinuly, the Polish side is sheltering refugees in various buildings, including malls, and providing them with food, clothes and other necessities.
Ukrainian border guards arrested Erkinuly in October 2020 when he tried to cross into Poland without proper documentation.
He was released from custody in the western city of Lviv in December that year after an appeals court canceled a lower court decision to deport him back to China.
In August 2021, Slovak border guards detained Erkinuly after he attempted to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Slovak border and sent him back to Ukraine, where he was arrested and held in an immigration center in Lviv.
Erkinuly has claimed he lost his Chinese passport and that he would face imprisonment and torture if he was sent back to China. Ukrainian authorities eventually granted him refugee status.
In recent years, many Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other mostly Muslim, indigenous ethnic groups have fled the country, fearing detention.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million members of these ethnic groups have been taken to Chinese detention centers.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps, calling them reeducation centers instead.
Kazakhs are the second-largest Turkic-speaking indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans.
Russian-Friendly Ukrainian Lawmaker Detained While Taking Pictures Of Checkpoint
KYIV -- A Russian-friendly Ukrainian lawmaker has been detained by Ukrainian soldiers after they said he was taking pictures of a military checkpoint in Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russian invasion since last week.
Ukrainian soldiers of the 206th battalion of the territorial defense of the Ukrainian capital told RFE/RL on March 4 that Shufrych's three bodyguards were detained as well.
"Shufrych arrived at the checkpoint, stepped out of the car with his three bodyguards, and started taking pictures of the checkpoint, for which he was detained. His bodyguards tried to use firearms to prevent Shufrych's detention," one of the soldiers told RFE/RL, adding that all four had been handed over to the police.
The soldiers said they became suspicious when Shufrych explained that he came to the site to take pictures of himself with the "city's sights in the background."
The soldiers at the checkpoint told RFE/RL that they confiscated three assault rifles, including one with no serial number, and three pistols.
Shufrych is a leading member of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform -- For Life party founded by Kremlin-friendly tycoon and politician Viktor Medvedchuk.
Medvedchuk, who has a close personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been under house arrest on suspicion of treason since May 2021.
Ukrainian authorities said last week that Medvedchuk fled Kyiv in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on February 24.
Poland Arrests Spanish Journalist On Charges Of Spying For Russia
Poland says it has detained a Spanish journalist it accuses of spying for Russia.
The country's ABW counterintelligence agency said in a statement on March 4 that it detained the suspect at the Polish-Ukrainian border town of Przemysl and subsequently charged him with "participating in the activities of foreign intelligence against Poland."
"The man was identified as an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation (GRU).
"He carried out activities for Russia using his journalistic status. As a result, he was able to move freely around Europe and the world, including zones affected by armed conflicts and areas of political tension," the Internal Security Agency statement said.
The ABW did not name the suspect, but his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, revealed him as Pablo Gonzalez, a freelance reporter who has worked for the online media Publico and the television channel La Sexta.
Boye said that Gonzalez had been held incommunicado for 72 hours, "subjected to interrogations and without access to consular protection."
The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said on Twitter it was urging the "ABW to explain the legal basis for his arrest, guarantee his safety and allow him immediate access to his lawyer and #Spain's consular services."
Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalists has called on Polish officials to "immediately release" Gonzalez.
If found guilty of the charges, Gonzalez faces up to 10 years in prison.
U.S. Supreme Court Reimposes Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence
The U.S. Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
The justices voted 6-3 on March 4 in favor of reinstating the death sentence, siding with the Biden administration's arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the death sentence.
Tsarnaev, an ethnic Chechen born in Kyrgyzstan, and his brother carried out the bombings in 2013, one of the worst attacks in the United States since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Tsarnaev, who was 19 at the time of the bombings, and his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, detonated two homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the marathon's finish line. Three people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded.
A jury found Dzhokhar Tsarnaev guilty of all 30 counts against him and later determined he deserved to be executed.
In July 2020 an appeals court ruled that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence that could have shown Tsarnaev was deeply influenced by his brother.
The appeals court also said the judge in the initial trial "fell short" in screening jurors for potential bias following news coverage of the bombing.
The appeals court ordered a new trial on the sentence, while leaving the conviction intact.
Based on reporting by AP
How Russians Reacted When We Showed Them Pictures From Ukraine
UN Security Council Convenes Over Damage, Russian Actions At Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
Diplomats say the UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for March 4 following a fire at a nuclear power plant that Russian forces have seized in northeastern Ukraine that left atomic experts scrambling to monitor for radiation leaks.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ukraine's nuclear agency, and nuclear officials from around the world said no leak had been detected from the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant after responders finally put out the fire that burned out of control overnight after nearby shelling by invading Russian forces.
Local officials said Russian forces opened fire as their column approached Zaporizhzhya.
The incident prompted the UN and international atomic authorities to adopt emergency postures, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said he would request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation.
"Changes in the radiation situation have not been registered," Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) said later.
WATCH: Staff at Ukrainian nuclear sites, Zaporizhzhya and Chernobyl are being held by Russian forces and working under the barrel of a gun, according to the former head of Ukraine's nuclear inspectorate.
The nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhya, on the banks of a reservoir on the Dnieper River, is the largest in Europe and generates more than one-fifth of Ukraine's domestic electricity.
The IAEA said it was putting its incident and emergency center into full response mode due to the situation.
IAEA Director-General Raphael Grossi later said a "projectile" had struck an area that was "not part of the reactor" and described the situation as "normal operations." But he added that, "in fact, there is nothing normal about this."
Grossi praised the plant's Ukrainian staff for their bravery and resilience under "very difficult circumstances."
He said only one of six reactors was working, at around 60 percent capacity.
Video overnight showed a building, reportedly a training facility, burning at Zaporizhzhya.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed, without evidence, that a Ukrainian "sabotage group" had set fire to the building.
But Zaporizhzhya Mayor Dmytro Orlov said Russian forces had opened fire on a checkpoint a few kilometers from the nuclear plant and civilians there and shelling pounded the area for at least an hour. He said the city had no water supply and power outages.
The regional administration in Zaporizhzhya later said Russian troops had seized the plant and "operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units."
A protocol to the Geneva Convention restricts military attacks on nuclear facilities.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a video address after the fire began, urging Europeans to "please wake up. Tell your politicians -- Russian troops are shooting at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine."
Zelenskiy spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to update them about the situation at Zaporizhzhya.
Johnson's office said "the reckless actions of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, and Reuters
