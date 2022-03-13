Bodies of Russian Soldiers Filling Up Belarusian Morgues, Residents Say

The bodies of Russian soldiers killed in battle in Ukraine are filling up morgues in Belarus, local residents told RFE/RL.

Russian soldiers killed in battle are being brought by truck to the morgues and then sent back to Russia by train or plane, residents said.

Residents described the horror of seeing the bodies loaded on a train at Mazyr for transfer back to Russia.

“The number of bodies was unbelievably large. People at the Mozyr station were simply shocked by the number of bodies being put on the train,” a local resident in Mazyr told RFE/RL.

The morgues in Homel and Naroulia are also filled up, according to local residents.

Belarusian doctors have been threatened with the loss of their job if they are caught spreading information about the dead and injured Russian soldiers.

U.S. officials have estimated that several thousand Russian soldiers have been killed so far in the two-week old war.