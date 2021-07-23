UN Security Council Rejects Russian Bid To Abolish Post Of Bosnia Peace Envoy

The UN Security Council has rejected a Russian proposal to scrap the post of the international high representative overseeing implementation of the 1995 peace agreement that ended the Bosnian War.

Co-sponsored by China, the draft resolution needed nine of the council's 15 votes to pass, but only received two -- from Russia and China -- with the other council members abstaining.

Ahead of the vote, Western diplomats accused Moscow of trying to undermine the Office of the High Representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina and Christian Schmidt, the German politician set to take over the position next month. Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky accused the high representative of becoming like “a czar.”

The high representative’s powers have come under criticism from Bosnian Serbs, allies of Moscow, for not offering the possibility of appealing his decisions.

The U.S.-brokered Dayton accords ended the 1992-95 war after more than 100,000 people died and established two entities within Bosnia -- a Muslim-Croat federation and the predominantly Serbian Republika Srpska.

The rejected resolution would have immediately stripped the powers given to the high representative in 1997, saying such powers “are no longer required given the progress achieved by the Bosnian parties.”

The text supported Schmidt’s appointment “until July 31, 2022, with closure of the Office of the High Representative.”

If the proposal had received the necessary support, it could still have been vetoed by one of the five permanent members, which along with Russia and China include the United States, Britain, and France.

Schmidt was appointed as the next high representative in May by the 10-member Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council, the international body guiding Bosnia’s peace process. Russia, which has long sought the termination of the post, was the only Steering Board member to oppose the appointment.

On August 1, the former German agriculture minister is scheduled to take over from Valentin Inzko of Austria, who has stepped down after holding the post for more than a decade.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP