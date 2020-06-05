Accessibility links

Siberian Arctic Diesel Leak Threatens Environmental Disaster

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a state of emergency after thousands of tons of fuel spilled from a thermal power plant near the Siberian industrial city of Norilsk on May 29.

According to the company that owns the facility, which is located above the Arctic Circle, the leak was caused when pillars supporting a storage tank containing diesel oil sank due to thawing permafrost.

An area of some 350 square kilometers has been contaminated and authorities say the cleanup up could cost billions of rubles and take between five and 10 years to complete.
Firefighters battle a blaze that erupted at a power plant in a metallurgical facility near the industrial Arctic city of Norilsk after a tank collapsed and caused fuel to combust. 
The plant is owned by a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel, the world's leading nickel and palladium producer, which said the incident was caused when the foundation pillars of a storage tank built on permafrost collapsed. The company said the collapse was caused by the permafrost melting as a result of warming due to climate change.
Cleanup operations are now under way in Siberia after at least 20,000 tons of diesel fuel leaked from the plant and seeped into the soil, two rivers, and a lake downstream.
The Ambarnaya River outside Norilsk -- local rivers have been colored red by the massive fuel leak. 
A satellite image released by the World Wildlife Fund shows the extent of the crimson spill in the waterways near Norilsk.
A photo issued by the environment watchdog Greenpeace Russia illustrating the impact that the leak has had on the local environment. 
A helicopter view of the spill on June 2. 
Employees from the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry have been mobilized to tackle the diesel spill. 
Trucks have been deployed at the scene to help with cleanup operations. 
Emergency workers are still battling to contain the damage, days after the incident.  
They have been using pumps in their efforts to remove the pollution caused by the diesel fuel in the Ambarnaya River outside Norilsk.
They have been using pumps in their efforts to remove the pollution caused by the diesel fuel in the Ambarnaya River outside Norilsk.
Additional workers from Russia&#39;s Emergency Situations Ministry have been flown in to help deal with the aftermath of the spill, which Greenpeace has described as the &quot;first accident of such a scale in the Arctic.&quot;
Additional workers from Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry have been flown in to help deal with the aftermath of the spill, which Greenpeace has described as the "first accident of such a scale in the Arctic."
The Emergency Situations Ministry has erected tents at the site to accommodate the workers who have been brought in to deal with the effects of the accident. 
Russian Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev (front row, second-right) and Krasnoyarsk Governor Aleksandr Uss (front-row, second-left) inspect the aftermath of the accident on June 4. 
 
This is not the first time the plant has been involved in an environmentally damaging incident. This picture from September 2016 shows puddles of bright red, polluted water on the banks of the River Daldykan near Norilsk. At the time, officials said the pollution may have been caused by a broken pipe at the Norilsk Nickel facility. 
An investigator interrogates Vyacheslav Starostin (left), who was in charge of the power plant where the incident occurred. On June 4, a regional court ordered that Starostin be placed in pretrial detention until July 31. He was charged with violating environmental regulations and negligence.
RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

